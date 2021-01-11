How EdTechs can cater to social learning

The concept of social learning is based on the principle that learning is a cognitive process taking place in a social context. Social learning takes place through interaction with peers, mentors or teachers, and through observation of their actions and behaviours.

We are living in an era dominated by technology, and we are well aware of the penetration and impact of social networking. When the power of technology and social networking come together in the domain of education, it enhances the learning process of an individual manifold.

EdTech platforms that thrive on the power of social learning help students complete their cycle of learning in many ways. Social learning apps also provide students with access to a platform that immediately clarifies all their doubts.

Students on EdTech platforms can also discuss concepts and get their doubts solved anytime and from anywhere. The doubts are clarified not just by teachers, but also by peers and other connected experts. Aiding these efforts is a massive bank of user-generated content, which includes notes and study sets. Besides, there are designated doubt-clearing forums based on different subjects or topics. This is a huge boost especially with regard to tier 2 and tier 3 cities, where students, as well as institutions, struggle to ensure quality education.

As the EdTech social learning market grows, the quality of education will also increase drastically as students are not confined to school notes, and will get a multitude of study materials, guides and test prep documents — shared by classmates or teachers from different corners of the country. This makes the overall process of learning more interactive and also encourages informal interaction among all the stakeholders, eventually helping in effective knowledge sharing.

Interactive learning

When we talk about social learning, a major component of it is interaction. EdTech platforms can make the process of learning fun and interactive in various ways.

Students can choose to challenge their fellow classmate through different channels and techniques such as gaming. Learning through a game can elevate the knowledge of all the players involved. Teachers as well as students can create quizzes on different topics so that learning is fun.

On EdTech platforms, students can also be made to indulge in extra-curricular activities such as learning arts, guitar, dance or games such as chess. It is important that adequate attention is paid to aspects other than academics as well, and with the right EdTech platform, they can learn from the best from the comfort of their homes.

Besides, social learning apps offer Artificial Intelligence-directed revisions and challenges. With such a mechanism in place, the students get personalised guidance based on their acumen and requirement. The other significant benefit is the development of a peer-to-peer support culture, which leads to healthy competition. Therefore, such EdTech platforms let teachers, as well as students, make learning even more interactive.

