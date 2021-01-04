How to be prepared for campus interview at B-School

“All endeavour calls for the ability to tramp the last mile, shape the last plan and endure the last hour’s toil,” said American philosopher Henry David Thoreau.

The placement interview is literally the last mile of your college life. During the interview, candidates have to demonstrate three distinct attributes — the domain knowledge expertise, the competencies and skills that they have acquired and a positive attitude.

Domain knowledge is the entry point, and an interviewer will naturally expect that the rigour of the course has made you participate in case studies, experiential learning and simulations on a particular subject. In order to be proficient in key skills such as problem solving, critical thinking, adaptability, agility, collaboration and teamwork, creativity, conflict management, scenario building and leadership, you must share your work in consulting projects, research papers and demonstrate the projects you have done on-campus where these skills have been used through action learning opportunities. This is what builds character, resilience and the ability to excel in the corporate culture that awaits you.

A positive attitude has become even more significant. Employers are looking for a completely different kind of candidates today — those who have a propensity for generative thinking, innovation, ethics and knowledge of human behaviour. You have to demonstrate the ability to understand and manage technology, be able to use interpersonal skills to manage ambiguity and need to be internally motivated to adapt to any situation. This is the X-factor that needs to be conveyed.

Pre-interview preparation

You have to create an excellent pitch as an opening, which can demonstrate your achievements, the skills you have acquired and the potential value you can bring to the company. It is critical to have a deep knowledge of the company and the industry to showcase your keen interest in applying for the job. You must know the job role and what the company is looking for in the ideal candidate. If possible, you should reach out to employees in the company and understand the role requirements and the culture of the company.

Before the interview, it helps to refresh yourself on the key concepts of the domain for which you are applying for a job to demonstrate your understanding. It is critical to read the newspapers on a daily basis, so you are abreast with the current affairs around you as a concerned citizen, and the key topical issues impacting the economy or industry.

Creating a positive image

You have to groom yourself well. There is no substitute to being groomed professionally and ensuring that you are ahead of time. You also have to have some anecdotes in mind, to convey your skills — not just talk about having skills but show how you demonstrated them in the past. For example, how you had to depend on collaboration and team work to manage an event on campus and executing it flawlessly. Maybe Covid-19 gave you the opportunity to invest in your learning by acquiring certified hard skills across areas like business analytics etc. by taking up more elective courses online.

Remember, companies are investing in you and therefore, they are keen to have a return on their investment. It is critical at all times to be able to demonstrate the value you can bring to the company. Your ability to come up with solutions to some tough problems demonstrates your creativity and innovation.

Finally, it is important to demonstrate the fact that you are highly motivated. The interviewer must feel your drive, passion, energy and ambition to excel, which will showcase your tenacity and perseverance to contribute to the company and become a valued member of their team.

(The author is founder and chairperson of a business school in Mumbai)