How to choose a career based on personality and interest

Dear Sir,

I have completed my graduation in Electrical and Electronics engineering. After that, I started preparing for non-technical government jobs. Thereafter, I started working in the aerospace industry as a junior engineer in production for 1.5 years, which I didn’t like. Now I am preparing for embedded software jobs. Am I on the right track?

MP

Dear MP,

As you have rightly written, you have made many diversions in the past three years. Hence it is important that you take the right steps now towards a career that suits your abilities, not going by the future of jobs in any field. Based on your experience in the aerospace industry, list out the activities that you were good at and you enjoyed doing, for example, quality control, handling labour, product development, materials handling, or planning and strategy etc. Based on that you can decide what type of career you should aim for. List out all options available to you, starting with your core field of EEE, going on to computers, management, administration, teaching, research, project management and matching your skills with those required in each field. Work systematically and select a career where you are confident you have all the requirements in terms of personality traits, interpersonal skills, multiple intelligences and of course, interest.

Dear Sir,

I love coding, electronics, computer science and physics. But after my tenth, I had to take PCMB. What can I do to pursue the subjects I like? I am in Class 12, and I am interested to join ISRO. Please guide me.

Subbu Krishna

Dear Subbu Krishna,

As a student of PCMB you are eligible to pursue technology and aerospace engineering if you wish. The best way to join ISRO would be to join their engineering college Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IISST), Thiruvananthapuram. Admission is through JEE (Advanced). Otherwise, you can study engineering in any reputed college (either aerospace or a basic stream of engineering), then apply to organisations like ISRO, NAL, DRDO or Indian Air Force. If you study a basic stream of engineering you have the option to either go for aeronautics or if you change your mind, to get into any other area of technology or management.

Dear Sir,

I am studying in Class 10. I do not know what I should choose as a profession. I am not able to find out what I am best at. I am interested in Astronomy, but then I found out that it involves a lot of Physics and Mathematics which I am not so much interested in. I am interested in flying aeroplanes and thought to train as a commercial pilot, but it has height requirements that I might not be able to fulfil. I am confused and request your valuable suggestion.

Poornashree

Dear Poornashree,

Since you are in Class 10, all careers are open to you at present. Selection should be based on a combination of interest and capabilities. As you have mentioned that you are not very attracted to Physics and Math, it is not advisable to get into careers such as astronomy, flying, or technology. It may be better if you explore careers that are not science-oriented. You can explore all options related to commerce and humanities, as there are hundreds of them, and start narrowing down to what suits you. For example, if you have good business sense, you can do accounting and money handling; if you understand corporate activities such as banking, insurance, stock-market or economics, then you can opt for Commerce and continue the process of narrowing down by the time you complete +2. On the other hand, if you are a people-oriented person, have good communication and interpersonal skills, have a flair for administration then you can opt for humanities.

Dear Sir,

I am a Class 10 student. I am in some sort of dilemma about whether to take up arts or science. If I take up arts, I am thinking of choosing Political Science. But if I take up Science I may choose Agriculture after Class 12. My father himself has an MSc in Agriculture from GKVK. I have been interested in current affairs and Indian and World politics. Please guide me.

Soorya G R

Dear Soorya,

If you are strongly people-oriented, have already developed awareness of world issues and general knowledge, have good communication and literary abilities, if you have shown leadership traits at school, then you may pursue your passion for political science. However, if your confusion persists, then there is no harm in taking up science and then switching over to humanities after Class 12 or pursuing agricultural sciences. Two more years will definitely give you deeper insights into different careers, and you can match your own abilities to the alternatives.

