How to make online classes stress-free

Online learning has become the new normal during the pandemic and all students, right from kindergarten to post-graduate level, are hooked to mobile phones to attend online classes.

To adapt to the situation, education institutions are using the best of technology to impart knowledge. Yet, it has some major lacunae.

Students are confined to their rooms with their gadgets, being used both for online classes and entertainment purpose, which is impacting their physical as well as mental health. Therefore, issues of social isolation, lack of physical activities and poor understanding of practical knowledge need to be addressed.

Here are a few tips for students to manage mental stress during online learning:

Proper use of breaks: Usually, a 10-minute break is provided after each class and students use most of this time switching to online entertainment as it is easily accessible. These breaks should be used for a brisk physical activity or talking to family members if they are around. This not only relaxes the eyes which are exhausted due to continuous screentime but also boosts the release of endorphins.

Define a space as classroom: There should be a specified space in the house that should be designed as a classroom/online learning place. The online class should not happen on the bed, in a lying position or with a blanket. It only induces sleep and lethargy and leads to unhealthy learning.

Structured regularity: Mental stress starts precipitating when there is a mess all around. So, make sure there is a structured regularity in the daily routine as it was during physical class learning. A strict daily routine makes you more alert, active and responsible. A student should do the daily cleaning chores/work before attending the online class.

Social connectivity: The lack of social connectivity can cause mental stress and depression. Make sure to meet or at least talk to someone every day. This clears the mental chaos and mitigates anxiety. Learning can only happen when a mind is fresh. For parents, make sure to talk to your child every day, connect with them over board games. This breaks the monotony and increases social interaction and connectivity.

Exercise, exercise, exercise: Exercise is the key to a healthy body and mind. It strengthens the body and relaxes the brain. But during the pandemic, most students are unable to engage in sports or physical education. Hence, students have to be motivated to involve in some kind of exercises or yoga. Parents accompanying them will give a further push.

Reduce distractions: Once you are online and connected to the internet, there is a wide possibility of clicking on sites that should not be accessed by the child. So, parents have to regularly keep a check on the sites their child is browsing through, and block the sites/apps that are not meant for students. Try to educate and communicate to the child about the drawbacks of online entertainment.

Sleep routines: Excessive use of screentime causes disruption in the secretion of melatonin hormone which helps in the initiation and continuation of sleep. So, screentime should be avoided especially during bedtime as it causes sleep disturbances. Lack of good quality sleep causes mental and physical stress.

Motivation: Lack of physical interaction makes students feel lonely and disconnected from the world. Slowly a student can lose interest in studies/work and go into a state of mental depression or restlessness. So, to discuss the good times you spent as a family. Show your child old photographs and videos of the family which can create a feeling of positivity and hopefulness.

(The author is a paediatric neurologist)