How to plan for a career change

The pandemic has triggered future career anxiety in both job-seekers and working professionals. One important question that all have is: ‘Is it okay to switch sectors/industries?’.

“There is a visible shift of talent from hospitality, travel and tourism sectors which have been hit hard. People working in these sectors are now seeking job opportunities in e-commerce, retail and ed-tech,” says Kaushik Banerjee, VP and Business Head of an HR company.

Another interesting trend that has been taking shape is the white and grey-collar workers taking up blue-collar job roles. “For instance, more than 10% of those applying for the role of a delivery executive, would have had a white-collar job. While some are taking it up as part-time jobs, a significant number of them are considering them as full-time jobs,” he adds.

Experts say there are several factors that have pushed people to switch careers. People working in industries that are hit hard are compelled to look at other, more profitable avenues.

However, there is another set of people who are now willingly changing their industries as the lockdown and pandemic gave them some free time out of their otherwise busy schedules to think what they really want to do in life and what kind of job would keep them happy.

According to experts, if you are looking to switch careers, the approach you should adopt should depend on the motive of your decision: Why do you want to change your job? Is it because your industry is affected and you don’t have an option? Or because you want to explore something new?

“To me switching careers is like testing new waters. It has to be a very calculative process,” saysRaghav Mantri, founder of an education consultancy based in Bengaluru.

Self-analysis

Mantri says that the best way for self-analysis is to assess your skills and pen them down before starting the actual job hunt. This exercise will help you choose the sectors and roles where you can best fit in.

Shameen Bajaj, head of mentorship department of a career training institute suggests you should first assess your financial situation. Are you the breadwinner for your family? Do you have financial backing until you get your next paycheck? Do you have savings and what is your buffer time until you run out of them?

“Assess yourself mentally and emotionally, and understand why you want to make this change. What is your passion? What drives your happiness and career satisfaction? Once your motive or driver is clear, brainstorm potential careers, maybe consult a coach and look at the opportunities available to you,” says Bajaj.

Industry and role analysis

Before you take on a new job, it is important to understand your work as well as the sector you are venturing into. Assess the overall sector and check the growth of the top players of the industry in the past five years. This will give you an idea of the pace you can grow in the coming years. “Assess the impact of the pandemic as well in that particular sector,” Mantri adds.

Go through the job description thoroughly and research on the attributes required for the role. It is important to work on building a new resume. “If it is not easy to crack a job, try volunteering or do an internship to get real-world insights into your new career interest. Reach out to your personal network in the new field,” says Bajaj.

Positive outlook

Switching jobs is not an overnight process and you must stay optimistic, focussed and patient to achieve your goal.

The most important thing that people who are seeking to switch careers should remember is that they should take this decision after due diligence and thought process, says Prof R S S Mani, institutional vice president of a group of management institutions.

“It is important that you should not be rushing into taking a job. You must remember that it might be easy to get a job switch but to prove yourself in that role and excel and perform to the expectation of the bosses is a challenge.”

The employment market is at a very unique juncture today. “While until about 6 months ago there were multiple employers competing to woo the same talent, now the situation is almost a reverse where you have multiple talented candidates competing for the same job. Further, the employers have come to realise that they need to factor in a lot more flexibility in their workforce composition for them to be in a position to deal with any eventualities better. For most of the employers, a big shift to a more just-in-time or an on-demand access to the talent pool is a rather preferred model now. Even the job-seekers are a lot more open to the idea of ‘seeking work’ instead of a full-time job and that work engagement can be of different forms & quantum. So we see a shift from the typical ‘job-seeker’ to a ‘work-seeker’ mindset.“ says Karunjit Kumar Dhir, co-founder of a talent marketplace platform.