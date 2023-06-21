How to stay safe from foreign study scams

Recently, Indian students were deported from Canada for holding fake offers from universities have sent alarm bells among study-abroad aspirants. An immigration agent in Punjab had cheated some students with these offer letters. Meanwhile, a Bengaluru-based financial firm cheated students with a promise to help them with education loans. In Hyderabad, an education agent sent students to unheard-of universities in the US which finally shut down.

There are such stories amid hundreds of success stories of students pursuing their studies abroad. Con men and cheaters have existed from time immemorial. Gullible people have been swindled and taken for a ride. The rule to follow is that let the buyer be aware.

How to find proper channels

If you want to study abroad, start your homework early. Research countries, universities, courses, entry requirements etc. In today’s day and age, you have so much information available online. You also have reputed advisors and career guidance counsellors who can share their experience and expertise.

Everything about college applications or Visas is transparent. You have to be involved at every stage even if you are using the services of a consultant to help you with the process. Universities all over the world have an online application process on their websites.

Pick a university of repute. Go through its rankings. You do not want your parent’s hard-earned money to be spent at an unheard-of university. Cross-check with your teachers and professors. Your application process has to start exactly one year before the start of your course.

Documentation

Your documents have to be in order whether you are applying for admission to a university or a student Visa, issued by the embassy, not the universities! The embassy will know if you are a genuine student going abroad to study or somebody just using a study Visa as a route to migrate to their country.

Pay your tuition deposit and tuition fees directly to the universities and not to a third party. It is important to have enough funds in your account to pay for your tuition and living expenses. If you are going for a student loan, approach a reputed nationalised bank.

If you are going abroad for higher education, do not approach travel agents or immigration agents. Either apply directly to the university or through an education consultant or guidance counsellor who will only guide you and play the role of a facilitator. All communication with the university or the embassy should be through you and your email address.

If you are applying to the US or Canada, apply to a proper university which offers four years of undergraduate programmes and 2 years of master’s programmes. These countries have many private colleges which run short-duration certificate programs to entice international students

These are good for students who are already there and want to do additional certificate courses. To be considered a genuine student in these countries, you must apply to a full four-year degree or two-year master’s programme.

When you get an offer from a foreign university, you will be assigned a student advisor to guide you through all the next steps.

Ensure all your transcripts are original and genuine, and your GPA is good, your statement of purpose is your original work. Apply for scholarships where ever possible.

Do not be desperate to settle down in the country of study. You should go abroad to experience international education, get quality education and meet people from different corners of the globe. Your immediate focus should be on getting admission into a reputed world-class university. Staying back in that country should be secondary.

Be aware and in control of the entire admission process. Once you get an offer letter, communicate with the university officials. Submit your financial documents to them through the university portal.

You will then receive the CAS / I 20 / permit to apply for the Visa. Again, the Visa fees, immigration health surcharge, service fees etc. are paid directly to the respective embassies. You have to submit the Visa documents in person. You have to go in person for the Biometrics. The Visa should clearly say it is a study Visa.

The Visa, when issued, will come directly to you and not any agent. You have the option of collecting it from the Visa office or having them courier it to you.

If you follow the steps, are involved in the process and approach the right people for help, you have nothing to fear.