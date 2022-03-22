How to write an outstanding SOP?

The most critical document in your university applications abroad is perhaps the Statement of Purpose (SOP), also known as a personal statement, statement of intent or academic essay.

The SOP is a perfect place to elaborate on your strengths, vision and future goals. Here are five tips to help articulate your ideas better and present the best version of yourself.

Introspection: A good essay requires a lot of introspection and brainstorming. You need a captivating story. Discuss your ideas with your mentors, colleagues, or counsellors as they can help steer your thoughts in the right direction. Start working on your first draft several months in advance.

The power of a story: Start your essay with a fascinating narrative that will transport the reader to the setting of your life. The admission officers are interested in knowing about you as an individual. They want to hear about the hard work, the efforts, and even the hardships you have experienced. Through a compelling story, you can not only bring your accomplishments to life but also leave a lasting impression on the admission officer.

Ordinary vs extraordinary: Are there certain events that are out of the ordinary that have shaped you as a person? Use details, both concrete and intangible, along with real-life examples to give an edge to your essay.

Don’t miss the point: One of the most challenging parts of the SOP writing process is to convey your point with brevity. What do you want the reader to remember once they have finished reading? Students often digress while narrating their stories. The paragraphs in the SOP should be linked and smoothly recount your personal, academic, and professional life.

Passion and persuasion: Don’t try to guess what the admission committee wants to hear. Instead, be honest and write from your heart. It is perfectly fine if you took a gap year owing to bad health or scored a low GPA due to familial issues. Talk about it with conviction. Bring out what has changed from that time.

Admission officers have an enormous number of documents to read in a limited amount of time. It is essential that your SOP be crisp, concise, and well-organised. Avoid using flowery language or complex technical terms, so that even a non-expert can understand it.

Avoid hyperbole and keep the mentioned tips in mind while writing your statement of purpose and you should sail through your application process with ease.

(The author is founder of a foreign education platform)