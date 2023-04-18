IELTS: A gateway to studying abroad for brighter prospects

There is a huge demand for international education in India. According to the figures submitted to the parliament by the Education Ministry, more than 7 lakh Indians went abroad for higher education in 2022. This was a 68% rise from the previous year. This shows the growing demand for overseas education among Indians. Studying abroad is an exciting opportunity for aspirants to broaden their horizons and gain international work exposure.

The first step towards realising an international education dream is to take the English proficiency exam. They are typically required as part of the admissions process to ensure students have the necessary language skills to succeed in their academic studies. And IELTS is the most common and popular English proficiency test in the world and can provide a myriad of possibilities for students. Passing this test with good scores enhances the chances of an individual studying overseas.

This exam is divided into four modules — Listening, Reading, Writing, and Speaking, to grade one’s language skills. IELTS opens a sea of opportunities for study-abroad aspirants. Let us see how.

Test with wider acceptance

IELTS is recognised by more than 11,000 organisations across the world and accepted across 140 countries. It is the most popular English language proficiency test due to its wide acceptance. Hence one test would suffice for students applying to multiple destinations and colleges.

There is a growing interest in international education and a desire to be employed abroad in Tier 2 and 3 cities. A large numbers of prospective Indian students wishing to study overseas are from smaller cities. IELTS has a great distribution network in India spread across more than 80 small and big cities.

The IELTS examination consists of three modules that serve different purposes: IELTS Academic, IELTS General Training, and IELTS UKVI. These modules are available in both paper-based and computer-delivered formats, allowing candidates to choose the test type that suits their comfort level.

While the paper-based test results take 13 days to arrive, the CD IELTS results are available within 3-5 days. It is important to note that there is no difference in the evaluation or accuracy of these test formats. Each module is designed to cater to specific requirements.

IELTS Academic: It is most suitable for students planning to study abroad. It evaluates a candidate's capacity to comprehend and employ intricate academic language, including that found in academic presentations, study materials, and scholarly articles.

IELTS UKVI: IELTS UKVI is a test for those candidates who plan to move to the UK. It has the same test format, content, scoring, and level of difficulty as the IELTS, but the only difference is that an IELTS for UKVI test is approved by the UK Home Office for work, study, and migration purposes.

General Training: If someone intends to work overseas or relocate to countries like Canada, Australia, or New Zealand, they should consider selecting this module. It measures a candidate's proficiency in communicating efficiently in different social and professional settings, including conversing with co-workers, composing written messages, and producing basic reports.

Studying in a different country is perhaps one of the most important decisions in a person’s life. Hence it is crucial to choose a test trusted and recognised by the universities.

(The author is the regional director of an overseas education consultant for South Asia and Mauritius)