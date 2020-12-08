Illustrators blurring the 'lines' between art and politics

In the last few years, for cartoonists and illustrators, social media has transformed from being a mere networking tool to crucial spaces to engage in political activism and social commentary through art. They inform, educate, call out hate and propaganda and hit out at those crushing dissent.

Among these new crop of artists are 26-year-old twins from Kolkata, Susruta Mukherjee and Saswata Mukherjee (also known as Bob and Bobby). The illustrator-animator-filmmaker duo is currently basking in the overwhelming response to Mask Kho Gaya, an animated music video directed by them, written by director Vishal Bharadwaj and sung by Vishal Dadlani.

While the song is a satirical take on how Covid-19 has affected nations and individuals, it is also casts an unforgiving gaze on the many socio-economic and political issues plaguing our country.

The twins always had a knack for storytelling. A Bachelors in Multimedia with specialisation in Animation at St Xavier’s College Kolkata took them deeper into animation, illustration, graphic design and also filmmaking. Their tryst with art, however, started with a simple sketch decades ago. “Our brother, Satadru, once sketched Shaktimaan and we were really fascinated. We tried to create our version of it and didn’t stop after that,” says Susruta.

Their early influences include artists like Satyajit Ray and Narayan Debnath, who were introduced to them by their mother and brother. But it was their mentor, Kaustubh Ray, who exposed them to world cinema and comics they had never heard of before.

“He expanded our worldview and approach to art,” Saswata says.

Concerns about stability

When they got into the course, people were sceptical if it would lead to a good career. This was compounded by the family’s financial struggle. Uncertainty and unemployment continued to trouble them for two years after college, and it felt like a downward spiral for the family.

But this was also a period filled with learning about films.

In 2017, they finally landed jobs as graphic designers in a gaming company, with a good, stable pay. But their filmmaking dream kept tugging at the heart. “At work, I would secretly read film scripts on another tab. Saswata’s seat wasn’t ideally positioned to engage in that without the fear of getting caught,” Susruta recollects.

By the time they plucked up the courage to quit their jobs in 2018, they had illustrated two book covers for Scholastic. An animated short film called The Onlookers and Him had toured several film festivals, at home and abroad. Their work also earned them thousands of followers on Instagram, and brought them freelance gigs.

As professional illustrators and animators, the twins collaborate on most of their ideas and share credit on their projects, whether independent or commissioned.

Today, illustrators, cartoonists, comic and graphic artists work across subjects like gender, sexuality, caste, politics, health and environment. And no matter how distinct their style is, there is an audience for every artist.

The personal becomes art

Susruta and Saswata say their art comes from a very personal space. “It is our own reaction to what’s happening around us and is fully driven by emotion. Same with the political cartoons. We channel our disappointment, hopelessness and anger into that and try to get it out of our system,” says Saswata.

For the brothers, it was also a conscious decision to make art that is political. But times are fraught. Young artists who are vocal in their criticism of the establishment have to be wary of not just online trolls but also legal action from those ‘easily offended’.

The recent contempt of court case against cartoonist Rachita Taneja (@sanitarypanels) is a reminder. “The more they try to suppress artists, the more subtle ways we will find to put our ideas across. And more the attack (on freedom of expression), more the inspiration for us,” they say.

This subtle use of metaphors is all over in their music video, Mask Kho Gaya, a project that came to them thanks to another one of their viral animated short titled Denyit Man. The twins consider the music video their greatest achievement because Vishal Bharadwaj is a filmmaker they have looked up to for long.

Their choices have served the twins well so far, creatively and financially.

While they do stress the importance of upskilling, they have decided not to pursue their Masters. “We realised that if we could assist someone, that itself would be like a film school. Not pursuing a proper course would mean a lot of trial and error but if you are willing to learn, you would do it anyway — that way, the internet is a boon,” Susruta says.

Mapping Niches is a fortnightly series that sheds light on careers that are off the beaten track, through the eyes of professionals working in a particular field