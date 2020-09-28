Improving attention span in the age of technology

Now information is available at the click of a button. A smartphone is enough to access information on a wide range of subjects. However, an overload of information, coupled with numerous digital activities performed on an hourly-basis can affect our attention span. Though we all tend to or aspire to multitask, studies have shown that if we pay attention to several things at a time, then we become slower and more prone to making mistakes, as multitasking makes our attention wane. Interestingly, Economist Herbert Simon had coined the phrase “Poverty of Attention” almost 50-years ago. According to him, “Information consumes the attention of its recipients. Hence, a wealth of information creates a poverty of attention.”

Now, attention deficit is becoming an area of concern, particularly among children in the age group of 6 to 15 years. Common signs of attention deficit in children are difficulties in sustaining focus, overlooking or missing details, making avoidable mistakes, having problems in sustaining attention during lectures and reading, and having problems in organising tasks or activities.

It has been found that with increased screen time due to online classes, the attention span among children has been further affected.

As a parent or an educator, here are certain ways you may help children improve their attention span:

Balanced approach:

All of us have a limited attention capacity. Therefore, it is important to share information with care. The blueprints for complex learning should consider supportive information and procedural information. Supportive information is related to the knowledge necessary for problem-solving and reasoning whereas procedural information refers to the knowledge of how to perform a specific skill or task. Hence, one should be very selective while drafting the learning material. One should make knowledge available to learners without drowning them in an ocean of information.

Digestible nuggets:

As classes are now conducted remotely and on digital platforms, it is easy to introduce the microlearning concept in education. Microlearning breaks the material down into short, easily digestible components (typically requiring 30 seconds to a few minutes) that tackle a single learning objective at a time.

Attention management:

A course designer or presenter must know which information shall be included in what time, and in which format. Eventually, it helps learner reduce the cognitive load. Embedding attention management component improves the quality of instructional material.

The proper design of learning system and interfaces not only reduces cognitive load but also helps improve the split-attention of learners. Studies show that the introduction of visual and auditory content leads to significant expansion of working memory. Hence, a learner can focus better to the learning task. Instead of lengthy paragraph, graphics or info-graphs should be created to portray the actual idea or message behind a complex theory.

E-learning environment:

It is said that behaviour can be changed by modifying the surroundings. In today’s scenario, when children are out of the classrooms, environmental strategies will play a big role.