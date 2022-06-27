Internships in organisations are better than expensive short-term visits

Dear sir,

I have completed BA. Now I am doing MA in economics. I want to do an MBA. Is there any course in economics to do an MBA? Suggest which branch is good for studies and which university is the best.

A student

Dear student,

Since you are already doing your MA in Economics, you should set goals on what your long-term career is going to be, and the specialisation within Economics that you would like to pursue. Depending on what path you wish to take, you can decide whether to do an MBA or any other course. Also, it is advisable to do an MBA only after getting some work experience. Getting work experience will also give you clarity on the type of work you would like to be doing in the next 40-50 years of your career. You can even start off by taking up an internship in an organisation that is working in an area of your interest and getting a feel of the working environment.

Dear counsellor,

I am a parent. My kid's school has these competitions and programmes where they take kids to NASA etc. Do you think such programmes are helpful for kids in any way?

Shanthi P

Dear Shanthi,

Considering the expense involved and the short and hurried visits to the prestigious organisations, the student may not really learn anything to a great extent. Depending on the interest of your child (even if she has a wide range of choices), give her exposure to different institutions and professionals who work in those areas, and look for opportunities where he can do voluntary work or internships with organisations he can relate to. That is easier, cheaper and convenient. It also helps her to explore wider. If she shows disinterest in a field after a visit, you can help her move to another area in which she shows interest. This way you will be able to give her deeper knowledge and practical feel of various careers and help her make the right choice in the topic of higher studies.

Dear sir,

I just completed my Class 12 examination and will be giving my competitive exams soon. I feel that my preparation will not suffice to get into a good college. My Class 12 combination was PCMB but I'm interested in computer science and related fields. I don't know what to do if not BTech. I need to know if it would be worth taking a year off to prepare for JEE 2023. Please help me out.

Sujith Nair

Dear Sujith,

If you put in your best effort and appear for the various entrance exams, you are likely to get admission in some reputed colleges, even if you do not make it to the most prestigious ones. A basic degree in computer science engineering from an above-average college which has good teachers, infrastructure and committed students will give you a strong foundation to move to higher studies and specialisation within the field of computer science, and thus carve out a good future for yourself. It is a fact that some of the most successful engineers have not studied at the undergraduate level in top institutions, but they had a clear focus and vision to keep learning and thus create a promising career for themselves after acquiring their basic degree. Very few students have found success in taking a year off and reappearing for competitive exams.

Dear sir,

I am a Class 10 student. I would like to be an astronaut someday. Do you think this is a weird dream that can't be realised? If not, what do I need to study and how should I prepare to increase my chances of becoming an astronaut?

Prem Philip

Dear Prem,

An astronaut is not a long-term career. Whenever there are space flights, the individuals who will man the spacecraft are selected for that trip from among pilots, aerospace engineers, communication experts, scientists and various other specialities based on the purpose of the flight. They get back and continue with the work they are doing on regular basis. Aim to get into the aerospace sector and you will get many exciting opportunities to be a part of space research and launches, and who knows, one day you may actually be selected to go into space…!

Dear sir,

What is your opinion on civil and mechanical engineering courses? Has the demand subsided for them in the job market? Which engineering other than IT has the best prospects?

Ahmed Ali

Dear Ahmed,

The demand for civil and mechanical engineers has not reduced. It is just that due to the explosion of the IT sector and the lucrative and attractive jobs being offered through campus placement that most students are opting for Computer Science Engineering. Students graduating in other branches have to struggle to get their first jobs and have to start perhaps with lower salaries and working conditions that are not as attractive as in the IT world. But those who have the right aptitude, select for the right reasons and then qualify in other branches of engineering, eventually carve out a very good career for themselves, with good job satisfaction. For more details read the supplement being brought out by DH on July 2.

