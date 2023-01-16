Jobs in business communication

Business communication specialists’ daily tasks depend on their skill sets. Planning campaigns and promotions to improve someone’s public image is the responsibility of a public relations specialist. They could be employed by a company to assist in the production of advertisements or commercials that market a good or service. Technical writers produce instruction manuals, books, and other writings that take complex information and make it understandable.

Here are some job profiles for business communication.

Marketing associate: In order to generate promotions for an organization’s goods and services, this job role collaborates with advertising, PR, and marketing managers. They research the market and look to expand by entering new markets. In order to create price strategies that would boost earnings, marketing employees are also in charge of gathering data.

Communication assistant: The application of communications tactics is the responsibility of communications assistants. They develop efficient channels of communication for internal and external uses while collaborating with communication managers and other departments in order to present the organisation in a favourable light.

Public relation specialist: Businesses, institutions, government agencies- everybody needs a PR. The position entails preparing press releases, responding to unfavourable coverage, and interacting with a variety of interest groups, including the media, shareholders, employees, and customers. Governmental relations, public affairs, and crisis management may occasionally fall under the purview of PR experts.

Technical writer: They write about a particular topic in a format that calls for direction, explanation, or instruction. Pamphlets, catalogue descriptions, advertising, and instruction manuals are just a few examples. They might be responsible for answering technical support inquiries, editing all types of content, and communicating with producers, engineers, and product developers.

Social media specialist: A social media executive’s duties include developing social media strategies, engaging with customers on social media platforms to promote the brand, and boosting the company’s market share. Additionally, they are in charge of producing the commercials and promos that are later posted on various social media platforms.

Content marketing associate: To draw in a precisely identified target audience, this profile includes producing and disseminating valuable, significant, and trustworthy information. In collaboration with the content marketing manager, a content marketing associate is in charge of developing the overall content strategy and the plan for how the material will be delivered.

(The author is a director of admissions at a university)