Jobs in corporate communications

In this world of burgeoning digital channels and media visibility, corporate communications as a profession is fast gaining ground as more businesses and organisations realise the value of reputation management.

A corporate communication officer acts as the voice of an organisation, orchestrating all kinds of information that flows from the organisation to various stakeholders.

Thus, the role is central for maintaining stakeholder relationships and is also a key enabler of goodwill, a critical asset that makes or breaks an organisation.

Corporate communication can be understood as an umbrella term that encompasses varied fields such as advertising, public relations, internal communications, investor relations, crisis management, brand management, events and in some cases, marketing as well.

Qualifications and skills

While there are no defined qualifications required for entering the field, certain degrees can help you gain an edge over the competition. A bachelor’s or a masters’ degree in mass communications or English literature can prove valuable while applying for the role. Since the position includes a variety of responsibilities, possessing a certain skillset is considered more important than educational qualifications.

To become a corporate communications specialist, the foremost skill required is proficiency in oral and written communication, which ranks even before skills such as strategic planning, multimedia content generation and search engine optimisation. Impeccable writing skills are leveraged to foster cordial media relations which are imperative in the field.

Since there are no set rules in the field of communications, it entails coming up with out-of-the-box thinking to develop effective strategies that are aligned with business goals. For this, it is important to be able to think strategically and make a roadmap for fostering a favourable brand image. This process of building a strong image is done through varied channels in today’s digital landscape.

In turn, this has led to an increased emphasis on the skill of effectively navigating social media platforms and building a strong online presence for organisations to drive growth. Thus, being proficient in digital marketing is an added skill that will make you stand out from the competition.

Crisis communication

It is also imperative for a corporate communications specialist to have a level-headed approach in case of a crisis and the ability to persuade various stakeholders through strong diplomatic skills.

In the present day, one viral tweet can damage the reputation of a brand that has been built over decades. So crisis communication will evolve in the coming years.

The future prospects in this field are enormous, with more and more corporates realising the significance of reputation building. In this globalised world, where everything is connected through the internet and information spreads like wildfire, the field of corporate communication has enormous potential.

After a few years into the field, you can grow to lead the global communications departments of various big corporations and catapult your career trajectory onto the global corporate landscape.

(The author is the head of communications for a MNC)