Jobs with high probability of getting automated

As automation technology advances, some jobs are at higher risk of being automated than others. Here are some jobs with high automation probability:

Data entry clerks: With the rise of optical character recognition (OCR) technology, the need for data entry clerks is decreasing. To avoid being replaced, develop skills in data analysis or project management.

Receptionists: Many companies are now using automated systems for answering phones and scheduling appointments. To avoid being replaced, consider training in customer service or administrative duties.

Bank tellers: With the popularity of online banking, the need for in-person transactions is decreasing. To avoid being replaced, consider developing skills in financial planning or investment management.

Manufacturing and assembly line workers: With the rise of robotics, many manufacturing jobs are being automated. To avoid being replaced, consider pursuing a career in maintenance, repair, or programming of these machines.

Retail salespersons: With the popularity of e-commerce, many traditional retail jobs are at risk. To avoid being replaced, consider developing skills in customer service, visual merchandising, or store management.

What jobs can automation not replace?

Jobs that require a combination of physical and cognitive skills that are difficult for machines to replicate will still be in demand. Some examples:

Plumbers and electricians: These jobs require a combination of problem-solving skills and hands-on work, such as installing or repairing electrical systems or plumbing systems. It can be challenging to teach a machine to perform these tasks accurately.

Healthcare workers: Healthcare jobs, such as nurses and doctors, require empathy, communication skills, and critical thinking. These skills are essential in caring for patients and making decisions that can impact their lives.

Construction workers: Construction jobs, such as carpenters and masons, require physical dexterity, attention to detail, and creativity. It can be challenging to teach a machine to create a building or structure that meets specific requirements and codes.

Mechanics: Mechanics require problem-solving skills and the ability to diagnose and repair complex systems, such as engines and transmissions. Machines are not yet advanced enough to fully replace this type of work.

Artists and creatives: Creative jobs, such as writers, musicians, and artists, require imagination, intuition, and emotional intelligence. These skills are difficult for machines to replicate, and human creativity remains an essential component in many industries.

In summary, jobs that require a combination of physical and cognitive skills, creativity and emotional intelligence are less likely to be fully replaceable by AI.