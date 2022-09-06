Key skills expected in the post-Covid world

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a great influence on our lives. As we acclimate to this new way of life, we are facing a variety of challenges. One such problem is finding the right job opportunity and skilled employees. Unemployment rates, on the other hand, have skyrocketed.

However, at least for the time being, the manner job applications and onboarding procedures are handled may have changed slightly. In this situation, what are the key skills needed to locate a new job? Let’s list them.

Flexibility and adaptability: Someone who wants to succeed in a post-coronavirus world will need to be able to adapt to constantly changing workplaces and upgrade and refresh their skills on a regular basis. Quickly recognising changes, obstacles, or difficulties establishes an alternative and successful plan of action to apply the same in every area of life, but especially in our professional lives. It necessitates a great deal of mental fortitude as well as internal and external collaboration, as well as the development of a habit of keeping us informed on a regular basis.

Tech savviness: Developing technology skills is one of the finest ways to prepare for a post-coronavirus world. Artificial intelligence, big data, the Internet of Things, virtual and augmented reality, and robotics, among other technologies, will make businesses more resilient to future pandemics. In a post-Covid world, whether you work in a factory or an accounting office, you must be familiar with and capable of using these technological tools.

Problem-solving and critical thinking: These are the two traits that will always be in demand. Critical thinking provides a comprehensive overview of conceptualising, applying, analysing, synthesising or evaluating information. As a result, recognising or anticipating a problem, determining the root cause, and devising an alternative approach to solving and implementing a solution are necessary today.

Innovation and creativity: Creativity is not limited to traditionally creative occupations; it is required in every business and sector. The corporate landscape will grow and adapt quickly in the future years and in order to navigate a business through the obstacles and possibilities it faces, it will require a creative attitude.

Emotional management: Mental health doctors estimate that the rate of depression and psychological discomfort has been roughly quadruple that of prior years. Employees will be required to regulate or manage their own emotions regularly. Clients and employers like to work with—and recruit—people who appear to be calm, happy, and professional at least on the surface. Clients and employers find interacting with people who appear glum, irritated or generally negative to be emotionally taxing.

Skills in tech and coding: Skills such as coding, web development, and digital marketing, will become even more vital than they are today. People who can keep the digital business running—and thriving—during economic downturns or pandemics that render in-person operations difficult or inefficient will be in high demand.

Leadership: Professionals with great leadership qualities, such as knowing how to motivate and inspire teams while also encouraging collaboration, will be in high demand among all categories.

In order to be successful in the rapidly changing job market, learning new ways and adapting can help people to be ready for the corporate world.

(The author is the head of an HR firm)