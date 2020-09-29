Last-minute preparation tips for UPSC CSE

Civil Services Exam (prelims) is scheduled to be held on October 4. With just a few days left, aspirants should rigorously revise the topics already covered. Undeniably revisions are crucial to crack an exam.

Prepare a timetable to effectively cover all the topics under revision. At least 4-5 hours must be devoted to the process each day. It is not necessary to do this at a stretch, rather, splitting the time will prove to be more beneficial.

Two hours of revision in the morning and two hours in the evening is ideal for covering topics already studied without making it a monotonous exercise.

While taking care of the revision, it is also critical to ensure that you take out time to read the newspaper and stay updated with current affairs.

Just after breakfast or lunch, scanning the newspaper can be a recreational activity and a competent method to employ time wisely.

Solve previous years' question paper as much as possible. On the one hand, it serves the purpose of mock tests, and on the other hand, it is a great tool to test your performance. In a way, it is an extension of learning and revising. It also gives you an insight into the type of questions asked in the exam. Moreover, by solving the question papers, your speed can also be estimated.

Working on speed is important for any exam. Where every minute matters, you must have a strategy to answer the exam. The most frustrating scenario occurs when one is unable to complete a paper. Hence, it is always recommended that instead of spending time on an unsure question, answer the ones you are sure of because it will save you time. Once you have answered them, you can always go back to the left out questions.

So while practicing at home, create an exam time environment. It is a reliable way to work on all the weaknesses and rectify them.

Having taken care of the preparation, spare some time to relax in the evening even if it is for half an hour. Indulge in any of your hobbies, be it taking a short stroll in the neighborhood or listening to music, reading novels, catching up on your favorite series, etc. anything that can be a break from the exam preparation is worth it.

By the end of the day, make it a point to sleep for around 6-8 hours. Intervening with the sleep cycle can infiltrate a person's efficiency. Most of the time, aspirants are driven by the myth that by compromising on the sleep, they can cover more syllabus. But in reality, they are exhausting themselves. Without proper sleep, the mind is not 100 per cent functional, you will feel drenched throughout the day and tend to take a longer time to cover a topic.

Giving exams in the midst of a pandemic is a challenge in itself. Considering that it is an inevitable problem, the only thing in our control is our safety. Eat healthy food and try to practice as much social distancing as possible. Take measures to boost your immunity. While entering and exiting the exam hall, ensure to sanitize yourself. Wearing a mask is non-negotiable.

(The author is an IRS officer)