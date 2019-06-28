Learn a foreign language to study abroad

Dear Madam,

I have done my graduation in BCom and MBA in finance and I have around one and half years of work experience in investment banking industry. I would like to study abroad, preferably in the US. Can you please suggest some full time degrees that I can pursue and good universities. Also suggest some Optional Practical Training (OPT) programmes. What is the fee and other expenses of a master’s programme?

Aniruddha Kulkarni

Dear Aniruddha,

While foreign universities are welcoming of fee paying undergraduate students, they are a little wary of graduate applicants because they know you are going there with the sole purpose of finding a job and settling down. In your case, it is even more evident since you have already done your MBA. If you had done an MS, I would have recommended an MBA. To pursue an MS now seems pointless and so is a second MBA. If you are interested in a PhD, that is an option. You would have to prepare a research proposal and approach various universities and convince them to accept you. Alternately apply for MS in investment banking or similar areas. You don’t qualify for an MBA admission in the US since all of them require at least 3 years work experience. Generally, the fees for a master’s programme in one of the high ranked universities in the US is around 60000 to 70000 USD per year.

As far as your concerns about OPT go, all F1 students are eligible for optional practical training during or following the programme of study. OPT is a form of temporary employment that directly relates to the programme of study. Active F-1 students may apply for on-campus employment up to 30 days before the start of classes.

Dear Madam,

My daughter has passed her II PUC in science (PCME) with 70%. She wants to pursue Aircraft maintenance engineering course (AME). I would like to know the details of this course, scope, nature of work, salary structure, how is this different from other engineering courses and are there any exams? If yes, how to score well?

Prashanth K

Dear Parent,

Ideally, your daughter should pursue Mechanical engineering after her PUC. She should then go on to a specialisation in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. Employment opportunities would be in aircraft manufacturing companies, flying schools, private airlines, national airlines, international airlines, DRDO, and aircraft manufacturing industries. AME by itself is a licensing exam. It is neither a degree or a diploma. Entry requirements for AME is not as high as entry requirements for an engineering degree. I would say it is better to first study Mechanical or Aeronautical Engineering rather than pursue an AME.

Dear Madam,

I just finished my II PUC in PCMB. I am interested in Biotechnology. Please guide me how I can pursue a career in Biotechnology. Does it have a good scope abroad?

Siddharth Prasad

Dear Siddharth,

Biotechnology is a very popular subject with a wide scope. Now that you have completed your PUC, you could either pursue BSc or BTech in Biotechnology. MSc in the UK or New Zealand is for a duration of one year but MS programmes in the US, Canada, Europe and Singapore are all for a duration of two years.

Most people with a background in Biotechnology go on to work in a laboratory setting. This can either be in government, academia, or the private sector.

You can work in bioresearch facilities, analytical labs, commercial biotechnology goods and services production, or plant nurseries. You can carry out research on the development of pharmaceuticals, forensic probes, or specialty biochemicals and biofuels. Biotechnologists also work in hospitals with doctors in various departments such as oncology, infectious diseases, and cardiology.

There they work with other researchers to find cures for a variety of diseases using gene therapy or cloning.

Work is also available in the commercial industry such as food science, wine technology, environmental remediation, and agriculture. One can work in the lab or the field, testing new products.

Dear Madam,

I have just completed my BE degree in Mechanical engineering and I am interested in doing my MS degree in Automobile engineering in Germany.

Can you tell me how and when can I apply to the colleges in Germany and what are their requirements? I have a low CGPA, will it be a problem in getting into a good university? Also where else can I apply alternatively?

Saawan Hegde

Dear Saawan,

Germany has two intakes. Winter semester which generally starts around

mid-October and Summer Semester which starts around mid-April. For Winter intake, you have to apply before July 15th and for Summer intake before January 15th. You need your high school transcripts, BE transcripts and degree certificate, GRE scores, Toefl / Ielts / PTE scores, a statement of purpose, resume and three letters of recommendation. If you have done a German language course, that would be an added advantage.

A low CGPA will be a problem at any good university. I don’t know what you mean by low. Some universities offer pathway programmes for students who don’t meet the entry requirements.

Dear Madam,

I am in my third year of Mechanical Engineering and I want to pursue MBA later. I’m also taking GRE exams this year. Is it a good choice to take up MBA? And what other entrance exams do I need to take for a good scholarship? And which country would you prefer for an MBA programme?

Vyomakesh BM

Dear Vyomakesh,

I would advise you to pursue an MS instead of an MBA. For MBA admission you need a few years work experience and GMAT instead of GRE. The only other exam you need to take to meet the entry requirements to study abroad is a basic English test like IELTS academic/ PTE / TOEFL iBT. If you are looking for stay back options to work for a few years, go with countries like Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and Australia.

Masters programmes in the UK are most reasonably priced and it’s also for a duration of only one year. Which means you save on living costs too. If you are considering the UK, it might be worth it to consider a course which has a placement year option. Then you at least get to experience working in a global environment for one year.