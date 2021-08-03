Learning to deal with anger is crucial

Dear Madam,

I am in Class 12 and unable to concentrate on work as I keep getting angry. I was dating a girl, but recently broke up. I am now disturbed. How can I cope with the situation?

A student

Dear Student,

If you are getting so angry that you are unable to focus, I think it is important to talk about it to a trusted adult or a counsellor. Remember, while the feeling of anger is okay and it tells you that things are not working well for you, the behaviour that anger causes may be problematic and has the potential to harm people, relationships, and things. So it is important to learn to deal with it properly. Your anger may be a result of feelings that you have not been able to express around your break up. It is helpful to understand what happened, how you are interpreting it and what you are saying to yourself about it. It is important to try and gain a different perspective on the situation. I strongly urge you to reach out to a counsellor and talk about it so as to minimise the damage it is doing to you.

Dear Madam,

I want to opt for PCMC in PUC while my parents want me to take biology. They say I can choose CS only if I pursue civil services later. How should I choose the subjects?

Surya

Dear Surya,

This is about your career, not much about subjects right now. Try taking a longer-term view of things and understand what kind of career you would like to have. Maybe you do not have the answer to that right now and that is okay. You are still young. You should choose subjects based on your interest, not necessarily on the marks you can get in it. PCMB keeps your options open for going into computer science, engineering, and medicine. However, there are many options other than these. You can try for civil services with any subjects if you choose to do that. PCMC vs PCMB is not an easier choice. There is no right or wrong choice – it is just a different choice, and you can make any choice work provided you have interest in it. So do what your heart tells you to do…not for the marks.