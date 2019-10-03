Let children dance their hearts out

With people’s mindset changing, dance is now being seen as a viable career opportunity. In this context, the onus is on schools to provide quality dance education through a well-structured syllabus, adopting the correct technique and providing wholesome training to students of all ages. Also, children are more receptive to the process of learning. Using dance as a creative medium of physical activity helps students in their overall personality development, in the following ways:

Promotes coordination: Dance as a subject in schools initiates coordination and co-operative teamwork, as putting up a dance performance requires a lot of collaborative effort. Also, practising dance as a daily routine will improve coordination and cooperation which is essential for the holistic growth of students.

Builds a sense of team spirit: In stage based choreography, students are required to work as a collective unit which helps them understand each other better. This creates a sense of a positive community where everyone grows together.

Nurtures curiosity: Dance as an art form is ever-evolving. There are multiple styles of dance and in each style, there are various techniques. This keeps students involved and curious. In every class, there is something new to learn and experience. Dance constantly keeps their minds engaged, bodies active and helps nurture students’ curiosity.

Channelises energy: Using dance as a medium of physical activity channelises students’ energy in a resourceful manner. This, in turn, helps students develop skills, knowledge, and understanding. Dance aligns the mind, body and the soul.

Raises self-awareness: Through dance, participants become more aware of their strengths and weaknesses and it gives them an opportunity to work on them. While some may be better at remembering choreography, others may perform it better. So it enables children to progressively work towards strengthening their mental capacity to remember things and also their ability to interpret movements. Therefore, dance as an art form helps develop skills, knowledge and understanding.

Develops personality: In times when technology and social media have taken over most of our lives, dance is a great hobby where one can learn, enjoy and work out at the same time. Each class targets skilful progression to improve fitness levels,

confidence, focus, concentration, team spirit, positive thinking, discipline, all-round development, posture and body language.

Boosts happiness: Dance is a great way to release energy, shed inhibitions and let out emotions. When you dance you sweat, and you release ‘feel-good’ endorphins that make you happy. Listening to good music and dancing is a great way to be in a happy state of mind. Music in itself is therapeutic. Dance is a physical interpretation of what the music says. Teaching dance is interactive and communicative and it makes the learning process fun and stress-free.

Improves learning capability: Dance reduces stress and thereby improves mental health and memory as it empowers the art of remembering. You know it is difficult to remember the whole choreography hence continuous practice is the key.

Is a viable career option: Giving it equal importance as other subjects not only helps students develop their personality but also opens up opportunities to make dance their profession. Whether as a performer, dance instructor, choreographer or entrepreneur in the field of performing arts; there is a plethora of opportunities.

Children are known to show an improvement in their academics if they practice dance regularly as dancing improves students’ focus and concentration. Also, through dance, many students who are introverts get a platform to express themselves and their personality develops. Not only do they learn to dance and engage in physical activity but also experience something that highlights their spirit.

