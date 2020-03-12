Let passion and interest guide your decision

Success in Board exams or competitive exams is a prerequisite for admission to courses in a university of one’s choice. Courses become popular based on anticipated earning or job security in that field. If many people desire to pursue a particular course, then it increases its popularity and subsequently its competitiveness. And an increased level of competition will increase stress in students.

So tough is the competition that coaching centres start training students for these exams from as early as Class 7. While some students have a clear goal, others will be unsure.

Evaluate your aptitude

Influenced by friends and relatives, students tend to join a particular course but it is important to consider if the decision was well thought out. Students need to also gauge whether their skill set and personality match the course and career one has chosen.

One should understand their strengths and weaknesses and take a decision after reasonable consideration.

Some students get disheartened when they realise that their aptitude does not match the course they chose. One must realise that a university course is only a career path and not even the beginning of one’s career. Only a few try to change the course, and many give up the idea due to family pressure or financial constraints.

Many people regret a wrong career choice even after their retirement. There have been instances of people changing their career in their mid-life also.

Making a career choice is definitely not a simple task and adolescent minds may not be ready to make decisions, especially for a long-term career. Parents and teachers must try to ascertain and assist in the process.

Decision-making skills should be included in the school curriculum. Decisions are based on circumstances, knowledge and priorities at the time. One should be aware that despite all well-informed decisions, it may not turn out to be the right one, as failures are part and parcel of life. There we should also keep a Plan B or C ready.

In some countries, it is a common practice for students to opt to spend time, shadowing in a particular field to gain work experience. This experience helps them understand the work culture before deciding on a career path. For example, learning what a typical day is in the life of a scientist, businessman, lawyer, doctor or journalist etc., by shadowing them may not be difficult. Workshops could be conducted where students can get to learn by role play.

(The author is consultant psychiatrist, Padmashree

Diagnostics, Bengaluru)