Let your work be visible online

By Mohammed Asim

Having a personal website is useful in today's world. A personal website is like a curriculum vitae but can also have many more elements. You may include a short biography, detailed work experience highlighting your niche skills as well as work samples to reflect your talent. In addition to the above, you may include details of any volunteering work, events you have been invited to as guest speaker etc.

Details about hobbies or any extra-curricular activities you are involved in is also worth mentioning. Incorporating testimonials from your teachers, supervisors, professors or mentors adds value to your portfolio. However, refrain from sharing too much personal information.

Websites are static in nature and involve things in chronological order. Blogs are a type of website. They are more of conversational style and tend to be dynamic in

nature. In simple terms, all blogs can be a website or parts of a website. However, all websites cannot be called as blogs.

There are numerous free tutorials and tools available in the market to develop a website. You can start with a basic template and then go on enhancing the look and feel of your website.

Here's why you need to own a personal website:

Your image is important: A website gives you a platform to build your image by highlighting your expertise, important accomplishments, your educational qualification and training you have undertaken. Also, it helps you showcase the career path you have taken and the effort you put in to increase your skillset.

Greater reach: With a personal website, you will be accessible to a wider group of people. Greater reach will open the gates of opportunities for you.

Standout from competition: Due to high degree of competition in every field, it is vital for an individual to make oneself presentable to the world. A thorough and an extensive website can make significant if not lasting impressions.

In the virtual world we live in, having a personal website can help create a positive impression on your potential employers or stakeholders for whom your website is mainly intended to.

Always update your website with any new major developments on the professional front. Also, work on any feedback you get along the way.

As Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Twitter, said, “Make every detail perfect and limit the number of details to perfect”.

(The author is a software development engineer)