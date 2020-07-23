Lookout for the silver lining

As the saying goes – “When life puts you in difficult situations, don’t say ‘why me?’, say ‘try me!’. The pandemic and the roadblocks it has brought are temporary. Nearly everyone in your age group is in the same boat as you are – in fact, your experience is shared not just by your classmates, but by students across the world! Gap areas are being identified and solutions are being found. Here are some ways to put your time to good use.

You can use this opportunity to evaluate your growth and career goals. Identify past mistakes and improve on those. Dive deeper into your subject specialisation – find out which skills or subjects apart from your regular curricula you are good at. You can also pursue an online diploma or a certification course in an area of your interest.

Although it can sometimes feel like everything is going downhill, pause for a second and look at the bigger picture. Speak to your elder siblings, family members, teachers, senior alumni – chances are that they all have similar tales of roadblocks from different chapters of their lives.

The best part is that every single one of those difficult moments have passed, and have made the individual stronger, more resilient, and more competent. For example, take the case of our former President APJ Abdul Kalam. A man of great laurels – he was a beloved teacher, a scientist, recipient of Bharat Ratna and father of the country’s missile programme. He was once in a fix because he narrowly missed the chance of becoming a fighter pilot by just one spot. He had come ninth when eight positions were available at the Indian Air Force. He went on to become an icon for India and a role model for students across the world. According to him, “Through difficulties and problems, God gives us the opportunity to grow. So when your hopes, dreams and goals are dashed, search among the wreckage, you may find a golden opportunity hidden in the ruins.”

The most important thing one can right now do is to stay focused on long-term goals. Similarly, know that among other things, exams are only a stepping stone on your journey. You might not have done well due to the current uncertain situation.

There is always a silver lining for those who are looking for it. By cultivating a solution-oriented mindset even during difficult times, you are setting yourself up for a fruitful and long career ahead — and you will certainly achieve all your goals.

(The author is founder, Deeksha)