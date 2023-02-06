Making a career out of languages

The translation and localisation industry in India is growing rapidly. This global industry is estimated to be more than $8.3 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18.2% to reach $24.66 billion by 2029. With the increasing demand for localisation services, the industry is expected to create more professional job opportunities.

Here are the top 10 careers you can pursue in the translation industry

Content creators: They primarily produce new content in regional languages or translate blogs and articles from English into those languages. In this case, creating an equivalent, independent piece in another language is more important than translation.

Translators: Many industries, including law, medicine, marketing, websites, apps, books, subtitling and video production have a high demand for translators. You can work as a translator either full-time or as a freelancer.

Proofreaders: This job calls for conducting a separate analysis of a translation produced by a machine or by another human. Before a piece of content or an article is published, proofreaders conduct a final fact and grammar check and make sure the copy follows the rules.

Interpreters: They are required to perform real-time translations. This can also include providing live interpretations at important international conferences hosted by the UN, the World Bank, MNCs and other organisations.

Data training engineers: AI, ML, and NLP are currently gaining ground in writing articles in both English and other languages. A large amount of clean, well-annotated and well-tagged data is needed for training models for any of these technologies to be effective. Linguists and engineers who work in data training are suited for this, and there are specialised courses available too.

Desktop publishing: Despite significant advancements in Indian Language Computing, creating visual content in Indian languages is still far from simple. To perform DTP in Indian languages, you need specialised training because many software programmes still do not fully support all languages. You can become a skilled DTP operator if you are good at spotting patterns and can learn to type in different languages.

Developers/Engineers: Many innovative technologies are being created especially for Indian languages. It is an excellent time to enter the field of language computing if you are a developer who loves your native tongue and wants to do something meaningful. Create a website, app localisation platform, a machine translation engine, a GPT model for Telugu, a Grammarly model for Oriya, etc.

Product managers: Many companies are developing cutting-edge tech products specifically for the localisation and translation market. They are constantly in need of specialised product managers who are well-versed in both languages and their end users, as well as both.

It is crucial to raise awareness of the diverse opportunities in the sector and to ensure that new hires receive the necessary training to facilitate the industry's growth and expansion.

(The author is a co-founder of a localisation company)