Managing your well-being in uncertain times

We hope you are safe and well. Welcome to another edition of English that works: developing communication skills for everyday interactions.

Due to the unprecedented times we are living in, this edition focuses on the often neglected but important aspect of self-care.

Whether you work in a team or independently, looking after yourself, in my opinion, is crucial. An important thing to remember is that we are all different and there is no one-size-fits-all for well-being. In this article, we shall see some practical ways in which you can stay physically, mentally and socially healthy while staying true to your personality and

preferences.

Firstly, let’s consider physical well-being. If you’re working from home, you might like to have fixed work ‘zone’ that is assigned as your home-office even if it is just a desk and a chair. This will help you physically separate from the distraction of household chores. Conversely, you might be the kind of person who likes variety, and a mobile workstation may be the thing for you! In addition, remember to eat well, drink plenty of water and get some physical activity every day.

Similarly, managing our mental well-being is just as important. You could try setting up a schedule for your workday and begin and end at the same time throughout the week. On the other hand, especially if you have caring responsibilities, you might like to have flexible working hours and take breaks during the day. The key is to control your day and make the decisions you need. Furthermore, journaling and sketching are good ways to destress and stay mentally healthy.

Finally, in these days of physical distancing, we can forget the importance of social connections. Owing to the connectivity we have through our mobile devices, it’s easy to stay logged in to work emails and feel like we are connected socially. However, it’s important to disconnect and engage in social events that are not work-related, such as a coffee-meeting with your colleagues and friends, where no talk about work is allowed. In contrast, if you’re an introvert and excessive interactions tire you out, try meditation or a decluttering project to recharge your batteries.

In conclusion, whether you like routine or flexibility, are an introvert or extrovert, taking some time to think about your well-being is important and a few simple tasks can help you manage this effectively.

In this article I’ve used cohesive devices to connect, contrast and add ideas. These have been written in bold. Cohesive devices unite the different points in your text to add fluency and consolidation.

How are you managing your well-being? Let us know at englishthatworks@deccanherald.co.in. Don’t forget to use few cohesive devices in your email!

Deepali Dharmaraj