Many government-funded scholarships to study abroad

Dear Madam,

I completed MSc in Zoology last year and want to do PhD in wildlife biology. Which foreign university offers scholarships for this? And how do I get there?

Ambika

Dear Ambika,

Most PhD programs offered in any country are generally funded. One of my favourite universities for wildlife studies in the UK is Nottingham Trent University. Their School of Animal, Rural and Environmental Studies housed at the idyllic countryside estate campus at Brackenhurst is the perfect setting to carry out research on wildlife, conservation, animal care or agriculture. University of Glasgow, Surrey, Exeter, Brighton and Bristol are my other recommendations in the UK. The University of Helsinki in Finland, Radboud University Netherlands, Aarhus University Denmark, University of Göttingen and Leibniz University are the ones in Germany. To get into any PhD programme, you have to communicate with professors at various universities and get their permission to apply. Most of the programmes are fully funded. It is important to convince the professors that you will be an asset to their department. Universities look for candidates who have excellent writing skills, high academic credentials and published research works. You need to identify a research topic and communicate with professors from various universities who are already into research in your area of interest. A good research proposal, a statement of purpose which clearly addresses your interest in their university and the particular department you are applying to, a resume which highlights all your academic achievements, research works and publications and work experience will help them decide if you are a worthy candidate.

Dear Madam,

How to apply for Scholastic Aptitude Test without any agency's help?

Amitha

Dear Amitha,

Please visit www.collegeboard.org to register for or take the SAT tests. You do not need an agent's help to register for the test. The site also has practise test papers.

Dear Madam,

What are the various government-supported fundings available for higher studies abroad?

Radhika Ganganna

Dear Radhika,

The Lore India Foundation Scholarship Trust, The Narotam Sekhsaria Scholarship for Higher Studies, Aga Khan Education Services, Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation and J N Tata Endowment for Higher Education are some of the well-known Indian establishments that offer scholarships to students pursuing their studies abroad. The Government of Karnataka offers various scholarships like National Overseas Scholarship for minorities, Devraj Urs foreign scholarship, Prabuddha Overseas Scholarship etc.

Dear Madam,

What criteria should I consider before shortlisting any university?

Spoorthy

Dear Spoorthy,

Points to be considered before shortlisting a university:

The reputation: Pick a university known for its quality of education, faculty, research facilities, student satisfaction and placement opportunities.

Subjects offered: Choose the one that offers what you want.

Tuition fees and scholarships: Pick a university that is reasonably priced and offers merit-based scholarships and financial assistance.

Living expenses and work opportunities: Some countries allow you to work for 20 hours per week during weekdays and 40 hours per week during weekends and holidays. Many of my students have availed of this opportunity and used the money earned towards their living expenses. I have had students help their parents pay back their student loans by working part-time.

Visa regulations and stayback options: With your study visa, you are expected to stay in the country until the completion of your course after which you are given a limited time depending on the country to find yourself a job. In recent times, we have seen countries like New Zealand offering three-year post-study work visa to all students and UK offering two-year post-study work visas.

Duration of the course: The duration of your course will vary from country to country. For instance, all bachelor's programs are for a duration of three years in the UK while it is four years in the US, Canada and some other countries. The shorter the duration, the lesser you spend. You save on your tuition fee for one year and on your living expenses.

Sandwich courses or co-op programmes: Most universities in UK and Canada offer a placement year with your course. This increases the duration of the course by one year and hence a longer study visa. You get a paid placement and there is no tuition fee (or in some cases a small nominal amount charged) for the placement year. This option gives you hands-on work experience and allows you additional time to network with potential employers.

Location of the university: You might want to pick a place depending on the weather, the distance of the university from mountains and beaches, proximity to the city or the quietness of the university town, or the presence of family or friends in a particular city.

Size of the university or college: What is good for one student may not necessarily be good for another. Some students might like large class sizes while others prefer a small class with few students. Campus size, facilities like resource centres, sports, clubs, housing options both on-campus and off-campus etc., have to be looked into.