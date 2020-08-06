Many ways to pursue science

Those choosing PCMB or PCMC combination at PU level normally would be aiming for an engineering or a medical course. Students and parents opt for a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree only when they don’t get admitted to a professional course. This is because of the popular notion that BSc course offers less scope than a professional course. But that is not true.

So, it is advisable for students to understand various career opportunities that one can pursue after BSc. First and foremost, you should have clarity as to why you are choosing a particular stream of study.

For this, take an aptitude test and get yourself assessed by a professional counsellor.

Set your primary goals and secondary goals i.e., which undergraduate and post graduate programme you wish to pursue.

Do some research to get a thorough knowledge of the subject you want to specialise in. During the process, you become aware of the scope and employment opportunities in the field. Once the stream has been finalised, acquire skills required for the subject you wish to opt. Gather information on the institutes and universities you want to pursue the course in, do some research on postgraduate studies in India or abroad, eligibility, fee structure, scholarships available etc.

Some of the important skills required for a BSc course are:

Observation, problem-solving, analysis, experiments, logical thinking, research, communication and listening.

You can choose a BSc course from over 60 different areas, from the most common subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Statistics to niche subjects such as Radiotherapy, Forensics, Culinary Arts and Nautical Science.

Job prospects

Students with a BSc degree can find jobs in a variety of sectors, from research to service sector. IT companies also hire science graduates for various roles.

One can also take up teaching in schools, colleges, coaching classes or work in NGOs dealing with science-related issues, hospitals, hotels, banks, insurance, retail sector etc. Science graduates are also recruited in Indian Coast Guard, Indian Forest Service and Defence Services.

(The author is director, Manasa Consultants)