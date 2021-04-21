'MBA is suited for those with some work experience'

Dear Madam,

I completed BBA in 2018 and wanted to pursue Company Law. But could not get into it. Now I want to pursue masters in business psychology in the UK. Which other master’s programmes can I pursue or is MBA the only option which has good job opportunities in London?

Since you have done your BBA, you could pursue your Master’s in any business related specialisation like Human Resources Management, Finance, Business Law, Entrepreneurship, Marketing, Supply Chain and Logistics, Project Management and so on. An MBA is suited for someone with a few years of work experience. To study and hopefully be able to work in London someday, take your IELTS academic test. Tuition and living expenses put together in UK universities is generally around Rs 20 to 30 lakhs depending on the university. Your master’s course is a one-year programme. During your studies, you can work for 20 hours a week and 40 hours on holidays and weekends. The UK government allows all students to stay back for two years after their studies. This stay back option will help you find job opportunities.

My daughter will be completing four-year BASLP degree (Speech & Hearing) in 2021 and is preparing for GRE & TOEFL tests. She wishes to pursue Masters in Speech Language Pathology in USA. Please suggest some good and affordable universities.

Florida State University, Ohio University, University of Austin Texas, Kansas State University, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Alabama, New York University, University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Arizona State University, Northwestern University and Michigan State University offer MS in Speech Language Pathology. This is a two-year programme and the tuition and living expenses put together will vary from 30,000 USD to 60,000 USD per year depending on the university. Most universities offer generous scholarships and graduate assistantships.

I am studying in Class 11 and want to pursue medicine. Would you recommend to study in India or abroad? Could you please let me know the best and affordable colleges?

If you want to study medicine abroad, in an affordable university, I would recommend Anglia Ruskin University Chelmsford, Bristol University, University of Dundee, University of Glasgow, Kings College London, University of Liverpool, UK. The duration of your MBBS programme in the UK would be 5 years.

University of Auckland and University of Otago in New Zealand offer MBBS programme that are for a six-year duration. The last year of the programme is where you work as a trainee. Both UK and New Zealand are affordable and allow students post-study stay-back options. For eligibility to MBBS in the UK, you would require to take UKCAT exam along with an English test like IELTS. For New Zealand, you need to write the UMAT exam along with an English test like TOEFL, IELTS or PTE.

I am a final year biotechnology engineering student. I wish to pursue my masters abroad in either forensic science or food technology. Do these courses have scope? Which other courses would you suggest and which countries should I apply for?

Both the courses you are interested in, although, very different from each other have a lot of scope. If you pursue forensic science, your work will revolve largely around crime scenes while with food technology, you could be in the area of food colouring, nutrition, dietetics etc. Biotechnology as a subject throws open many specialisation options like forensic science, food technology, nutrition, pharmacology, immunology, cell biology, waste management, agriculture and plant physiology, environmental science, toxicology etc. Some of the best universities for Biotechnology are: Yale, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Northwestern and Purdue (USA); Nottingham Trent University, Glasgow, Kings College London, Cambridge, Imperial College London and Durham (UK); McGill and University of Toronto (Canada); KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Chalmers University of Technology and Lund University (Sweden); Technical University of Denmark, Norwegian University of Science and Technology (Norway); Technical University of Berlin Germany. Apply to a country where they offer post-study stay-back options and scholarships.