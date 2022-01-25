Mental health in the digital era

“I have raised two children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), and one of them is now a student elocutionist who works towards raising awareness among younger children about the LGBTQI+ community, and other socially relevant issues. But every time my daughter sits to study mathematics, physics and geography, it hurts to see her struggle with anxiety,” said a mother.

Schools should shape a child’s personality and life, but the system sadly binds children to a rat race of hundred percentiles, inevitably causing anxiety in students. As per the World Health Organisation, “one in four children in the age group of 13-15 years in India suffers from depression.”

The online world cumulatively replicates the emotional and mental stress and anxiety of children, teachers and parents alike. The confusion about reopening of schools and hybrid education amidst the pandemic has shed light on the need to engage children to gauge and mitigate their fears and apprehensions.

The traditionalist solution of telling kids to forsake the internet has changed after Covid-19. Rather, children have been forced to rely on the web for education and leisure. As a consequence, children are at the verge of losing their socio-emotional abilities. Moreover, negligence of mental health has amplified due to restrained socialisation.

Inclusion of mental health

The current scenario is likely to worsen without proper school-based mental health interventions.

Mental health intervention can be categorised into psychological, mental and emotional interventions. It is important to build the psycho-social interface of educators to enable them to respond to children with compassion. To do this, the following steps can be undertaken:

Schools should implement workshops on digital safety and online well-being for children.

Integrate primary and preventive mental healthcare as a curriculum for students as well as teachers.

Collaborate with civil society organisations and NGOs to sensitise children, educators, and parents on issues of digital safety, gender rights, and mental health.

Focus on issues that lead to children dropping out of schools — financial burden, nutritional and menstrual hygiene, sexual and reproductive health of girls.

Increase the education budget, keeping gender-based disparities and the amplified gender gap due to the pandemic in mind. Focus on women’s leadership and representation at all levels.

Make supporting the marginalised communities an important theme in all policy-level discussions on education. Strengthen the implementation of grievance redressal mechanisms for these communities.

(The writer is a mental health professional)