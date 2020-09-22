Need to give equal weightage to sports

Sports is an area that is generally casually introduced to us as children and as a result, we tend to neglect the importance of sports. In the midst of the pandemic, while schools are closed and classes are held online, again sports have taken a back seat. While children are studying and taking online classes, which is important, one aspect that most parents are ignoring is the physical well-being of their children.

Sports play a crucial role in helping us stay fit and in peace, mentally and physically. Sports in fact help give us our identity. Parents should also spend some time playing indoor games with their children, taking them to small outdoor walks or running in fresh air, play badminton, bicycling and other outdoor sports while taking all the safety measures.

When coupled with educational curriculum in schools, sports can help students achieve their true potential. Sports help in shaping and toning body muscles and keeping bones strong. It helps one stay active physically with better reflexes. It reduces chances of being overweight thereby avoiding undesired ailments and helps in reducing levels of stress and anxiety.

Other than these benefits, sports also help in building the soft skills and our personality. It makes one disciplined and helps develop a value system. Playing with friends, classmates, even teachers brings out a sense of friendliness which is essential for developing team spirit and a feeling of mutual cooperation. Moreover, sports also help a person in honing their leadership quality.

Physical instruction or education is an important gateway for every child going to any institution for education. Therefore, school administration, sports academies, state governments and other authorities must initiate periodic talent hunt and nurture individual talent and ensure such developments are supported with scholarships or incentives.

The focus on sports in educational institutions that had declined over the years must be propelled to improve and be strengthened. The curricula must take the following guidelines into account:

Curriculum models can cover instruction, fitness education and sport education.

The approach must be shifted from inner attitude to a focus on the function and application of each movement.

The intent of movement education must be based on movement concepts in three domains of learning i.e., cognitive, psychomotor and affective.

The standards may be set for children to know basic movement concepts and be able to perform basic patterns.

It is essential to have knowledge on motor body movements to provide a basic skill of specific sports that build movement in students and allow them to engage in various forms of games, sports and other physical activities.

To educate students to be players in the fullest sense and help them develop into competent, literate and enthusiastic sportspersons.

To evolve as a pattern for children to play multiple roles as a player, captain or leader, coach, referee and a statistician.

Children must be taught the science behind the need to be physically active such as cardiorespiratory fitness, muscular strengthening, flexibility, agility, endurance and how to control excess calories with activities and in their diet.

Regular seminars and talks may be held with experts, professionals and celebrities in their respective sports.

(The author is co-founder of a sports complex in Gurugram)