New Zealand: An invigorating study environment amid nature

New Zealand is known to be a beautiful country, but there is a lot more to it than picturesque landscapes. It is emerging as a preferred study destination for Indian students. With an excellent education system, internationally accredited qualifications, ample research opportunities and a matchless quality of life, New Zealand has a lot to offer. Known for its welcoming and friendly society, NZ offers an excellent support system for international students. Here are some reasons why you should consider New Zealand for higher education.

Globally recognised, affordable, high-quality education: All universities of New Zealand consistently rank high in world rankings and their degrees are accredited across the globe. Studying in New Zealand is quite affordable compared to many other countries.

Innovation and research: New Zealand provides abundant research opportunities. The country has highly experienced faculty, well-equipped laboratories, and access to the latest technology and opportunities. It is a hub of new technologies, research and development in various fields like healthcare, physics, geology, engineering, astronomy, computer science, agriculture, etc.

Safe and peaceful: New Zealand ranks second on the Global Peace Index which speaks about social tolerance and political stability. International students have the same rights as their Kiwi counterparts.

Work to support your studies: As an international student in New Zealand, you can work for up to 20 hours a week during your semesters and full-time during breaks. If you are pursuing a research master's or a doctoral degree, you will be allowed to work full-time.

Post-study work visa: The government of New Zealand offers three years post-study work visa to all international students. With this, you can apply for Permanent Residency in New Zealand under the Skilled Migrant Category. There are ample opportunities for professionals to work and live in New Zealand.

Top universities and the programs they offer

The University of Auckland is New Zealand’s largest and leading university known for courses in Geography, Pharmacy and Pharmacology, Sports, Civil and Structural Engineering, Nursing, Psychology, English Language and Literature, Accounting and Finance, Law and Legal Studies, Modern Languages, Architecture and Built Environment, Performing Arts, Economics and Econometrics, Life Sciences, Medicine, and Sociology.

The University of Canterbury is New Zealand’s second oldest university, located in the city of Christchurch on the South Island. The University which boasts its very own observatory is known for Physics, Astronomy, Engineering, Computer Science, Civil and Structural Engineering, Geography, Geophysics, Geology, Earth and Marine Sciences, Law and Legal Studies, Sports Studies, Media and Communication, Political Science and international relations.

Lincoln University is New Zealand’s specialist land-based university with a history of more than 140 years. It is the perfect choice for students with an interest in agriculture, food science, sustainability and the environment, hospitality, and leisure management.

Massey University is New Zealand’s second-largest university and has several unique teaching areas including Aviation and Veterinary Science. With its main campus based in Palmerston North, the university has a proud history of research-driven teaching and training. Veterinary Science, Development Studies, Agriculture and Forestry, Communication and Media Studies, Nursing, Art and Design, Education and Training, Geography, Architecture and Built Environment, Accounting and Finance are the popular subjects.

The University of Otago is New Zealand’s oldest university and the top-ranked university for educational performance. With a campus ranked as one of the world’s most beautiful, the university is known for Sports, Dentistry, Anatomy and Physiology, Archaeology, Nursing, Anthropology, Development Studies, Psychology and Medicine.

Victoria University of Wellington is a global civic university located in New Zealand’s vibrant capital city. The university’s location benefits students through the university’s close ties to the government, business, international organizations, and the diplomatic community. They are known for Development Studies, Linguistics, Law and Legal Studies, English Language and Literature, Psychology, Geography, Politics, Performing Arts, Hospitality and Leisure Management.

The University of Waikato is New Zealand’s top-ranked university for Business and Economics. With two campuses in Hamilton and Tauranga, the university provides a future-focused international education in International Business, Management Studies, Hospitality and Leisure Management, Education and Training, Geography, Nursing, Computing and Mathematical Science, Engineering, Environmental Planning, Law, Music, Design and Communication.

New Zealand offers a wonderful multicultural environment that is in perfect harmony with the country’s outdoorsy lifestyle. Replete with all kinds of natural landscapes ranging from snowcapped mountains and steaming volcanoes to rolling green hills, golden sandy beaches and lush rainforests, New Zealand is ideal for an invigorating study environment in the lap of nature.