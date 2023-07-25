No restriction for a girl in mechanical engineering

Dear Sir,

My daughter is studying in 2nd year B Pharm. She has secured 94% in Class X and 98% in II PUC. She is aiming for a Master's in Pharmacology. Could you please inform us of the prospects after M Pharm, and the institutes which offer these courses? She would also like to attempt Pharm D in her final year of B Pharm. Please let us know the prospects for this too, her interest is in research and development.

N Ramesh

Dear Ramesh,

If her interest is in research and development then she can either aim for Pharm D, (which covers the same aspects as in pharmacology, as to the effect of drugs on living organisms, but also offers exposure to a hospital environment) or enrol for PhD in a reputed institution. Under the National Education Policy, students do not need a Master’s qualification if they have completed a 4-year degree course. If she is passionate about the field and gets fully involved in the application of drugs for various ailments, she can get good openings in research, both in government and private sector pharma companies which are flourishing in India. It will help if she does some internships in small pharmaceutical companies, where she will be able to observe and learn at the practical level.

Dear Sir,

I have finished my PU in commerce, I am confused about the best course for my future — is it B Com, BCA or BBA? Please help me make the best choice for a better future.

Manish

Dear Manish,

The degree you enrol into should be decided based on your long-term career goals. If you wish to be in pure accountancy and finance, take up B Com. If you want to be involved in the application of computer programs you may opt for BCA. And if you wish to be in the general world of business you can take up BBA and later decide whether you would like to specialize in finance, HR, marketing, etc. Ensure that your career choice is based on your abilities and aptitude, and be aware that you will have good progress only if you acquire a Master’s degree in your chosen field. When you select a field you are good at, you automatically move towards a bright future.

Dear Sir,

I am a PU Science student who secured 96%. With my marks, I am more likely to get into a reputed NIT in the Mechanical Engineering stream rather than Computer Science, which I want to join. What's your advice for me, a girl, joining mechanical engineering? What are the future prospects?

Swathi Ravichandran

Dear Swathi,

There is no restriction or disadvantage for a girl who wants to get into the field of mechanical engineering, provided you have the right inclination and skills. It involves the practical application of physics to machines and can also lead you into automation, machine learning, robotics, automobiles or aeronautics. Future prospects depend entirely on how good and how deeply involved you are in your chosen area. Studying in a premier NIT will give you a far better education and awareness than going to a mediocre college just because you are getting admission in computer science.

Dear Sir,

I am born and brought up in an agricultural family in a village in Virajpet taluk. I have done my BBA in a regular college and my MBA through distance education from Sikkim Manipal University in 2017. I tried to do my BCA but discontinued. I also left a job in the BPO sector as it involved night duty. I attempted UPSC for four years but failed. I worked in a few banks but had to resign due to various reasons. I was unemployed for two years. I am now interning in the SAP FICO module at a small company in Mysuru. I regret many of my previous decisions. Could you give me some career guidance?

Punith Ponnanna

Dear Punith,

It is very sad to know that you have been struggling and facing hurdles in different fields for so many years. Treat each so-called failure as a stepping stone, and identify what you have learnt in your exposure to each field you have studied or worked in. Then, evaluate whether your current internship is taking you in the right direction. If so, continue with consistency and do not give up even if there are some hurdles or progress seems slow. If not, then seek an alternative path based on your actual abilities and skills, which can be evaluated by a scientific aptitude testing process. Though you have lost a few years, the right decision now will make up for lost time and you will be able to catch up and do well in the next 40-50 years of your working life. If you select something which you are good at and have an interest in, you will never look back.