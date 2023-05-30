Online courses arewhat you make of them

Although Massive Open Online Courses or MOOCs are becoming increasingly popular ever since they were first introduced over a decade ago, many learners are still apprehensive about their practicality, utility and recognition in terms of additional qualification, career enhancement and job opportunities.

There are several platforms which offer various MOOC courses. Some of the world’s top institutions including Harvard University, MIT and Stanford University offer courses which were hitherto not accessible to everyone. You can pursue stand-alone courses, professional certificates and degree programs right up to the master’s level.

It is a supermarket of knowledge and learning. You get to choose what you want to learn. The courses comprise lectures, videos, reading material, and recommended reading and also provide a platform for interactive forums.

MOOCs are offered free, though some high-end courses may charge a fee. A student may have to pay a small fee for a certificate. The recorded courses are offered by professors of colleges and universities.

In the early days of MOOC digital certificates stated “Statement of Accomplishment” and “Statement of Participation” were free of cost. This practice was discontinued but verified digital certificates are provided for a fee.

A student gets to learn at his own pace by listening to informative recorded lectures and lessons, completing assignments and taking tests. Some courses even require one to take up and complete a project.

MOOCs can be used as a tool in a blended learning programme, where students can access more information than what is provided in the class. Many management and engineering colleges are already using it as a part of blended learning.

Advantages

You can take up a subject in which you have an interest but did not get the opportunity to study. It is never too early or too late to supplement your education and enjoy the benefits of MOOCs.

High school students can try out a MOOC course in a major subject they want to choose in college. Starting college knowing what you want to study can save you time, money and effort jumping between majors.

You can learn from your peers around the world. You can interact with them through discussion threads and social networking. You can get feedback on your assignment. Lessons can be downloaded and saved for future reference and it will serve as a refresher course.

The courses are open to all irrespective of age, qualification or academic background. How you make the best use of these courses is left to you. While most of the courses are mostly in English, some of them are now available in different languages by way of subtitles, which are useful even to those who have hearing disability.

You can learn a new language at your own pace and convenience. You can repeat a recording if you did not understand it for the first time.

Some MOOC courses get you prepared for exams such as International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

If you can demonstrate your learning, many high-end quality courses from reputed universities offer a professional certificate option for a fee. You can have multiple certificates in the subject of your interest and expertise.

You can add your MOOC learning such as language proficiency and soft skills in your job application and LinkedIn profile. Completing a MOOC in a niche area can help you secure a job. Recruiters and hiring managers are sure to make a note of your interest and MOOC achievements.

For hobbyists, there are many useful courses ranging from music to cricket. Senior citizens and hobbyists opt for MOOCs as a leisure activity

Status in India

Although India was very slow in catching up with the MOOC wave, reputed Indian institutes came forward with their offerings on specialities. IIT Bombay collaborated with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard to launch MOOCs through its websites for all interested students.

SWAYAM is India’s national MOOC platform offering over 2,600 courses taught by over 1,300 instructors from 200 Indian universities. Launched by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2017, SWAYAM — an acronym for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds—offers courses free of cost.

However, learners wishing to obtain a SWAYAM certificate should register for the final proctored exams that come at a fee and attend in person at designated centres on specified dates. It allows students in India to earn academic credit online.

UGC has already issued the UGC Regulation 2016 advising the Universities to identify courses where credits can be transferred onto the academic record of the students for courses done on SWAYAM. All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has also put out a gazette notification in 2016 and subsequently for the adoption of these courses for credit transfer.

MOOCs have been made compulsory at Bangalore University according to the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Students have to complete at least one course by the end of the final year which is considered as a part of the academics. Students from the engineering stream have to complete one course while others have to complete two MOOC certifications. Students are free to select their courses.

MOOCs are not without drawbacks. They cannot provide personalised courseware or attention from the tutor, unlike conventional tuition systems. Learners with disabilities and a poor Internet connection can’t use MOOCs. Language can be a barrier when offering MOOCs. MOOCs generally cannot be used as a credit-earning course at universities although they are now increasingly accepted as per certain guidelines.

However, the advantages outweigh the disadvantages. MOOCs have a lot of potential for reinventing the way we learn. The future is digital learning and there is no looking back.