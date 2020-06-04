Online learning is no replacement for classrooms

In a pre-Covid world, online classes were considered to be a mode of learning meant for working professionals, distance learners or those looking for an alternative mode of education. Now, the novel coronavirus has forced almost all institutes across the globe to adopt this ‘niche' style of learning overnight.

This transition has provided students with a new educational toolkit to supplement their classes. Now, with online classes being recorded and study material uploaded online, students don’t miss out anything. No part of the lesson can be accidentally missed or misheard, and students who find themselves too shy to admit they’re having trouble in understanding something can study the course material and recorded classes at their own pace.

Digital interactions

With coursework submitted online and faster grading for tests, faculty now have more time and resources to conduct regular one-on-one sessions with students to take their feedback on classes, provide counselling and clarify their doubts.

Visiting faculty and guest lecturers have always been a source of excitement for students. With digital education, all it takes is the allocation of time and the click of a button for an expert to conduct a session from anywhere in the world.

The concern however is, can the digital mode of learning be holistic? Can it replace classrooms?

From interactions with friends and teachers to practical learning of subjects, regular schools offer a host of academic and life skills to students which the online mode can't provide. Making friends, pursuing co-curricular activities, games and celebrating festivals in the school are among the many activities that enrich a student's personality. While online classes impart theoretical knowledge, the social aspects of school or college build valuable life skills such as communication, empathy, team work, leadership, negotiation and more.

Going forward, schools, colleges and universities will adopt a more blended model of learning. More digital tools will be introduced to students, and coursework and tests will become more streamlined.

However, once the world settles into its ‘new normal’, resuming the regular education will be just as important to nurture students into happy, healthy and productive members of society.

(The author is founder, Indian School of Hospitality)