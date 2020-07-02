Passion and a good work ethic will help you progress

Dear Sir,

I wish to serve my country by joining National Investigation Agency or Intelligence Bureau. I am interested in combat and terror operations. What is the procedure to apply and which exams should I take up?

A student

Dear Student,

You can either join the military service through NDA exam (after Class 12) or CDSE (after graduation), or you can appear for the UPSC Civil Services Exam and get into the Indian Police Service (IPS). Most senior level officers of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) are taken on deputation from among the outstanding IPS officers. The lower level officers are recruited directly after any graduation. If you qualify as an army officer you can aspire to be deputed as a Commando in Special Forces (also known as Parachute Regiment) where you will be trained and deployed in anti-terror operations.

You need to be outstanding in academics, be physically fit, and have good general knowledge. Entry procedure for all the above is given in the website of Union Public Service Commission (www.upsc.gov.in).

Dear Sir,

My son is studying in Class 10. He has good knowledge in construction and management fields. Is it okay for him to start his career through a diploma course? Also, is it possible to do both engineering and business management courses simultaneously?

Syed Yaseen Ahmed

Dear Syed,

It is not possible to complete engineering and business management simultaneously. If he opts for a 3-year diploma in engineering after Class 10, he will have to either seek lateral entry into BE or BTech second year and become a graduate engineer, or do a basic degree in Business Administration or other fields through Open University, which he can do simultaneously as he does not have to attend classes, to become eligible for admission to MBA.

It is always better to make a strong foundation in engineering and then move on to management after acquiring some work experience.

Dear Sir,

I am studying in II PUC. I want to pursue Biomedical engineering. Can you please give some information about the job opportunities.

Parinitha

Dear Parinitha,

Four-year BE or BTech in Biomedical Engineering is offered through CET, COMED-K and JEE in a few colleges all over the country. You will be taught about the machines, gadgets equipment and technology used in hospitals and for healthcare. Though the number of jobs in India is low at present, it is a steadily expanding field.

If you are passionate about the field and good at your work, you will steadily progress. Job opportunities are available in hospitals, equipment manufacturers, product developers, research institutions and medical sciences institutions.

Dear Sir,

My son is studying in Class 10 and he wants to become a judge. Kindly give information on the courses and exams he needs to take up.

Sharath Hiremath

Dear Sharath,

Though he can take any optional subjects at PU level, it will be helpful if he takes up commerce. On completion of PUC, he can appear for the Common Law Aptitude Test CLAT (www.clat.ac.in) and the LSAT (www.pearsonvueindia.com/lsatindia) which get him admission in the National Law Schools and many other reputed law colleges.

Other law colleges give admission based on Class 12 marks and their individual entrance tests. After completion of the five-year law course, he can register as an advocate, and then apply for the judicial services in civil and military cadres through UPSC. Alternatively, if he has an outstanding reputation as an advocate, he may be selected directly as a judge of the High Court.

Dear Sir,

I am not able to decide whether to take Commerce or Science after Class 10. I like both Chartered Accountancy and Engineering as professions. Kindly advise.

Kamala C

Dear Kamala,

Since you have a wide range of interests from accounting to engineering, you need to first fix your long-term goals since you are going to work at least 40-50 years in your chosen profession. Then you need to work backward to decide what optional subjects to take, and which degrees and courses will get you into that field. It should be done on the basis of a combination of interest, subjects you are good at, personality traits, multiple intelligences, social and commercial skills, concentration and memory, lifestyle preferences, and potential to develop skills (which we refer to as aptitude).

If you are unable to do the above exploration by yourself, consult elders who are knowledgeable and can guide you properly. If even that is not available to you, then you can go for an aptitude test and assessment process with a professional in your city. If you just cannot narrow down at this juncture and if you are good in science subjects then you may take up science at PU level, study for one more year, and then do the above exercise.