Passion, perseverance: The makings of grit

In our quest for success, one term has gained prominence, introducing a transformative perspective on achievement — 'grit'. This powerful concept, brought into the mainstream by leading psychologist Angela Duckworth, is now a key consideration in the realms of education, leadership and personal development.

But, what does 'grit' really mean? Duckworth describes it as a marriage between passion and perseverance in the pursuit of long-term objectives. It is about staying committed to your goals, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity, and being unwaveringly committed to your pursuits. It is not about attaining instantaneous success, but maintaining a steadfast journey towards your goal. In fact, many so-called “overnight successes” have years of dedicated effort in their back pocket.

Importance of grit

One may wonder, why all this emphasis on grit? Duckworth's research provides intriguing insights, indicating that grit often proves to be a more reliable predictor of success, than factors like IQ or socioeconomic status.

Her work suggests that in various contexts, ranging from education to business to the military, individuals demonstrating high levels of grit are more likely to achieve their goals. They can endure challenges, bounce back from setbacks and persist even when progress seems painfully slow. This is because individuals with grit do not give up their goals in the face of obstacles. Instead, they use adversity as a springboard for further growth and success.

Strategies to foster grit

You might now ask, “Alright, I get it. But how do I become grittier?” Building grit is not an overnight process; it requires deliberate effort and sustained commitment. A free assessment on Duckworth’s website allows you to test your baseline score of grit.

Drawing from her research, here are five strategies to cultivate grit:

Embrace a growth mindset

Duckworth's work on grit is closely intertwined with Carol Dweck's research on 'growth mindset'. Individuals with a growth mindset understand that abilities are not fixed but can be developed over time through dedication and effort. They view setbacks not as failures, but as opportunities for learning and growth. By embracing a growth mindset, we can enhance our resilience, one of the core components of grit.

In our experience, people whose self-worth relies on external factors tend to be particularly fragile when faced with inevitable setbacks. They also fail to take risks that might endanger their self-esteem. But growth only comes by venturing out of the familiar. Those whose self-image is internally directed and have a “stick to it” attitude are able to weather storms and keep going.

Discover and foster passion

Contrary to the belief that grit is solely about 'grinding,' Duckworth emphasises that passion forms an integral part of grit. The modern emphasis on passion implies that some lucky people are somehow born knowing what they love. The reality could not be further from the truth. Passion is discovered through self-awareness, trying various things, and learning from small experiments. At the start of your career, embrace every opportunity. When you find the intersection of unique talents and interests, dig deeper and work hard.

Engage in deliberate practice

We generally enjoy doing things that we excel in. And how do we excel at something? By rigorously working at it! Deliberate practice is a type of purposeful and systematic practice aimed at improving performance. It involves setting specific goals, seeking feedback and focusing on the process rather than the outcome. Gritty individuals often engage in more deliberate practice and are willing to step out of their comfort zones for the sake of growth.

Cultivate a greater purpose

Grit grows when our personal goals align with a purpose beyond ourselves. When we perceive our work as contributing to the welfare of others or serving a greater good, we are more motivated to persist. Reflect on how your interests and passions can contribute to something larger than yourself to enhance your sense of purpose and, consequently, your grit.

Learn from failures

Failure often imparts more lessons than success. The well-known quote by Edison, “I have not failed. I have just found 10,000 ways that will not work,” is regularly cited as a testament to perseverance.

As Angela Duckworth's work elucidates, grit is not just a desirable quality but a crucial determinant of success in any field. And importantly, it is not a trait that you either possess or lack. Instead, it is a characteristic that can be nurtured and developed over time.

By understanding the importance of grit and utilising the strategies to foster it, we can all build this powerful trait. The path towards cultivating this quality may be laden with challenges. However, the reward — the capacity to persevere and remain passionately dedicated to our goals in spite of hurdles — makes it an endeavour worth pursuing.

