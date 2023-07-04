Period leave: The need for an option 

Offering women a chance to take leaves during periods kickstarted a debate among corporate circles, especially among corporate circles. While even governments ranging from Spain to Kerala implemented it as a policy, traditional societies like South Korea and Japan where there are laws granting period leave showed a decline in the number of women availing of it, citing the social stigma. There is also a concern among women themselves

The menstrual cycle is a regular process in every female which indicates that the ovum or female egg is not implanted. During this cycle, the unfertilised egg along with the inner lining of the uterus is shed or released. Women have different experiences during menstrual cycles, due to individual differences in genetic history, health, fitness and physical workloads. Psychological state, upbringing and social conditioning vary across individuals. For some, menstrual cycles are a normal experience but for some, it can bring excruciating pain, depression, shame and stigma.

Some may feel period leave is a progressive step towards women’s rights, whereas others may feel it is a backward step towards stigmatizing a regular, healthy physiological cycle of a female. Irrespective of which side of the debate one belongs to, it is important not to lose sight of the underlying causes of this pain, stigma and shame.

If it is stigma and shame which is making these women disappear from public space, under the garb of period pain, then as a society we need to address this. If it is underlying health conditions that are making a woman experience unbearable pain and exhaustion then these health issues need to be tackled. Either way, it is better to target the cause and not the effect.

Understanding period pain

Dr Kavitha Sundaravadanam, a physician with over 20 years of experience, sheds light on this important aspect of women’s health. She explains that period pain, which is not experienced by all women, is caused by the uterus undergoing small contractions during the shedding or release of blood.

Some women experience abdominal discomfort, cramps, and excruciating pain in the lower abdomen due to dehydration, undernutrition, constipation, or other factors that increase abdominal congestion. Pathological factors such as thickening of the endometrium, heavy flow, anaemia, thyroid, fibroids, or any other issue in the uterus cavity can also cause period pain.

She advises that if the menstrual cycle is painless and the woman is enthusiastic about her daily routine at home and work, there is no need to take rest. However, if a woman experiences heavy flow, finds it painful to go about the normal routine, and feels fatigued, she can exempt herself from it on the first or second day of the cycle.

Thus even medically speaking, the period experience is not universal, therefore policies need not be applicable universally, and women should have the choice.

Legally speaking

Talish Ray, a partner at TRS Law Offices, has been active in campaigns that promote sustainable livelihood options for women. One issue he addresses is the provision of period leave under Indian law. He says there are no provisions for period leave at the central government level.

Although a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was recently disposed of, the Supreme Court stated that it is a policy matter. However, states like Kerala and Bihar have some policies around it. Private corporations have taken the lead, with some providing period leave.

However, Ray feels concerned that the introduction of period leave could disincentivise employers from hiring women. He believes that the medicalisation of menstrual cycles (an idea of periods as a problem that requires management rather than being considered a natural bodily function) is a part of the problem.

Given the cultural context where periods are seen as taboo, there needs to be an understanding of the whole issue. Like maternity leave, it is hard to say whether it would impact hiring decisions. Women are paid less on a median basis already. Therefore, there needs to be a concept of medical leave based on periods and not period leave.

Ray explains the challenges faced by young female students, law interns, and practising female lawyers, who have to run around attending briefings and court dates that cannot be adjourned. Providing better facilities would make their work experience more comfortable. In case of an underlying medical cause, education and awareness of medical intervention are necessary.

Weaving period leave into the leave policy is another way companies can help, with those in need being able to avail of one or two days of leave in a month. The most important thing in offices is to have good washroom facilities, uninterrupted water supply in flush tanks and sink taps, hand wash, sanitisers, sanitary napkins, dustbin for hygienic disposal and some resting space in the lady’s room.

(The author is an educator who promotes child-centric holistic education)