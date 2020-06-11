Perseverance is the key to success

Dear Sir,

I am a business analyst with two years of work experience. I am confused whether to do a business analysis course online to get CCBA certification or take up six sigma green belt. I don't have a yellow belt. What is the eligibility criteria for each of the IIBA levels? Do online courses have value? Please suggest some classroom sessions for CCBA certification in Bengaluru.

Poojitha E

Dear Poojitha,

Go primarily by what you have learnt and what you have enjoyed in these two years. Focus more on acquiring skills directly relevant and enjoyable by you rather than which would help career growth. When you are good at something automatically you perform better and will progress well.

Criteria for eligibility in any exams or courses should always be checked directly from the authorities concerned and there should not be any miscommunication. Once you enroll for your chosen course and have the study material, go through it and see if you can study on your own or whether you need coaching. Accordingly, you may decide whether to attend classroom sessions or not. It is better to locate a training centre near you place so that you do not have to waste time commuting.

Dear Sir,

I am a 33-year-old graduate working in the hospitality sector. I work in front office department and have over nine years of work experience. Now, I want to change my sector and also my profile. I was good in academics. Kindly suggest some options to consider.

Gopal Prasad

Dear Gopal,

It is good that you are aware of the need to change sectors since you are still young and can build up expertise which will help you progress in the long run. Since you feel the front office is not the right place for you, list out all possible options available to you, and then do a reverse elimination of those which you feel you do not like or are not suitable for you.

This decision should be based on your capabilities, specific talents, social and commercial skills, and personality traits. Do not go by which sector has better employment opportunities, decide based on your outstanding traits — and you can upgrade your qualifications later through on-line, part-time or distance learning courses since you were good in academics.

Dear Sir,

I am in II PUC (PCMC). I am confused whether to pursue engineering or psychology for my under graduation. Can I pursue psychology after studying science in PUC? Does it have a good scope? Which is a better option?

Ananya

Dear Ananya,

It is heartening to see your interest in psychology since it is a very fulfilling and meaningful field. You can complete your PUC with science and then opt for a degree in psychology, or a combination of psychology with two other subjects.

Before you do that find out from experts what the field of psychology deals with, lifestyle and skills required, and then read up the PUC psychology text books to get an idea of the subject and to reinforce your interest in the subject.

Dear Sir,

I completed BE in Civil Engineering last year. I took a gap year to prepare for GATE exam but didn't score well. Now I am confused whether to write recruitment exams or do masters. Kindly advise.

Prajwal Gowda

Dear Prajwal,

Do set your long-term goals as to what career suits you most and you will do well in. Accordingly, take a decision whether you would like to get into government service, remain in the world of civil engineering, move towards management, teaching, research, product development, quality control etc.

Based on that you can decide what should be your next step. Once you select a career taking into account your skills, potential, personality traits and aptitude, be perseverant in that even if you do not get entry into the best institution at present. Eventually, you will succeed and enjoy your work.