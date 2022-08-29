Pick the right school for your special child

School is the elementary groundwork of knowledge for a child. Therefore, it is the most important part of a child’s life. A school nurtures the foremost growth and development of the child. It helps them develop social skills and become interactive with others around them.

Conversely, there are children with special needs who are also known as neurodiverse children. Children with distinctive intellectual differences such as autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder (ADHD), dyslexia and dyspraxia require special attention depending on each of their individual needs.

Hence, finding the right school for children with special needs is a big challenge for parents. As children spend an enormous amount of time during their formative years in school, it becomes extremely important that their experiences during this time go smoothly and at the same time they gain essential knowledge. The primary focus of the parent while choosing the right school for their child should be whether the child’s needs can be met efficiently and effortlessly.

The priorities for every child differ from case to case. One must choose the school based on the strengths and weaknesses of the child. Look for a school that will match the mental, social and emotional needs of the children.

Types of schools and approaches

The school should clearly mention the services and nature of policies they provide for the inclusion of children with special needs. A mainstream school is a school that assimilates the child into the classroom environment along with other neurotypical children.

An inclusive classroom is a traditional setting that will have a blend of children with different abilities along with a teacher who will provide them with help and meet their needs.

There are other schools that provide withdrawal classes, in which the students with special needs are periodically taken out of the class to receive special support.

Some schools provide break-out support in small groups or own with special education staff. There are schools that give push-in services. In this process, a specialist or an occupational therapist stays in the classroom to help the student during the regular classes.

There are a few other factors to consider.

Safe environment: Ensure that you opt for a school that helps your child not just to meet their educational needs but also helps them develop socially, they are provided with an environment to match up with their pace and level and the teachers and the staff members of the school are qualified to understand and be attentive to your child’s needs.

Infrastructure: This is one of the important factors that need to be checked and inspected while selecting the school. Ensure that the classrooms are uncluttered and exciting, washrooms and restrooms are clean, emergency facilities are available, and the campus is well maintained with a playground of substantial size for the kids to have some fun.

Guidance and counselling: As a parent, you can check on how many paraprofessionals are there to take care of the students and also seek more information about the Individualised Educational Plan (IEP) being offered in the school. Counselling sessions will provide your child time and space to work on the concerned areas. You can inquire about different therapy sessions available that will give your child a safe, open-minded and polite environment. It will assist in maintaining the well-being of the child.

The facility of special educators: It is very important that you check whether the school is equipped with a team of Special Educational Needs (SEN), which includes a child psychologist, speech therapist, and occupational therapist. These special educators are skilled and proficient trainers. They not only observe the child and its activities on a regular basis, but they also devise plans and measures that help develop the skills of the child.

Lastly, the school that welcomes your child must be zealous and must have an optimistic approach. To get an insight and overview about the best school that fits your child, it is always best to personally visit before making decisions.

(The author is the president of a Pune-based school)