Planting the seeds of sustainability among children

Recent years have seen a rise in the importance of sustainable objectives as a result of rising worries about environmental degradation, social injustice and economic instability. Meeting current requirements without sacrificing the capacity of future generations to satisfy their own demands is the idea behind sustainability.

Sustainable development goals (SDGs) are among the most important global initiatives that United Nations (UN) member countries accepted in 2015. The SDGs provide a thorough framework with 17 interrelated objectives meant to address important global issues.

These objectives include a broad variety of issues, including gender equality, the eradication of poverty, the elimination of hunger, high-quality education, renewable energy, combating climate change, sustainable cities and communities, and responsible consumption and production. They act as a road map for governments, companies, organisations and people to collaborate in the direction of a sustainable and fair future.

We are in an era marked by pressing environmental and social challenges. It is crucial to develop sustainable-minded citizens equipped to tackle these issues. By instilling sustainable values and nurturing a deep connection with the environment, we can empower future generations to become agents of positive change. And how do we instill it in our children? Let us learn.

Education for sustainable development

Education plays a pivotal role in shaping sustainable-minded citizens. Integrating sustainability principles into school curricula can provide students with a solid foundation. For instance:

Eco-conscious schools: Schools should embed sustainability into daily routines. From recycling programmes to energy conservation initiatives, students learn to value and actively participate in sustainable practices. The school can also incorporate sustainability themes into their curriculum, teaching students about environmental stewardship and sustainable living.

Project-based learning: At a few high schools, students participate in project-based learning activities focused on sustainability. It can be a project involving designing and implementing a community garden. Through this experience, students learned about organic farming, food security, and the importance of locally sourced produce.

Experiential learning: Local environmental organisations can initiate and implement the Earth Explorers Programme, where they take students on immersive field trips to ecologically diverse areas. These trips expose students to real-world environmental challenges, such as deforestation or habitat loss, and engage them in hands-on conservation efforts. Through these experiences, students develop a deep appreciation for nature and understand the need for sustainable practices.

Fostering a connection with nature

Building a strong connection with the natural world is key to nurturing sustainable-minded citizens. Encouraging outdoor activities and environmental exploration can foster this connection. Consider the following approaches:

Outdoor adventures: Your family can regularly embark on nature hikes and camping trips. These adventures provide valuable opportunities for parents to educate their children about the importance of preserving ecosystems, respecting wildlife, and enjoying nature responsibly. By experiencing the beauty and fragility of the environment firsthand, children develop a genuine love for nature.

Environmental stewardship: A school can initiate a club that engages students in environmental stewardship. They learn about the impact of litter and pollution on their local community and actively participate in clean-up activities. Students understand their role in maintaining a clean and sustainable environment through these actions.

Nature-based art and creativity: The annual "Nature Art Contest" can be organised by a local community or by schools and communities to encourage children to express their creativity inspired by nature. Through painting, photography, or sculpture, children explore the wonders of the natural world and gain a deeper understanding of the need to preserve it.

Leading by example

Adults, as role models, significantly impact the shaping of sustainable values in children. When adults demonstrate sustainable practices daily, children are more likely to adopt them. And how can adults do it?

Responsible resource consumption: Practise energy conservation by using energy-efficient appliances, installing solar panels, and diligently turning off lights and electronics when not in use. By observing you, children will learn the importance of responsible resource consumption and become conscious of their own energy usage.

Sustainable food choices: Try giving children homemade organic snacks to school, emphasising the importance of healthy, locally sourced food. This simple act sparks discussions about sustainable farming, reducing food waste, and the impact of food choices on both health and the environment.

While progress has been made in pursuing sustainable goals, significant challenges remain. The scale and complexity of these issues require concerted efforts, collaboration and innovative solutions from all sectors of society. It is essential for families to address barriers, as it starts with individual efforts. Creating awareness will reduce knowledge gaps and accelerate progress.

The emphasis on sustainable goals reflects a global recognition of the urgent need to address environmental, social, and economic challenges in a holistic manner. By embracing sustainability, you can strive for a more equitable, resilient, and prosperous future for yourselves and future generations.

(The author is an educationist)