Preparing students for a post-pandemic scenario

As the global economy has been impacted due to Covid-19, the future industry leaders need to understand the new developments and adapt to the changes. It can happen with the help of education institutes bridging the gap between the industrial demands and education programmes.

Education institutes need to have knowledge about the changes in the industry patterns and keep students updated about what to expect. Final year graduate and post-graduate students especially face the heat.

Here are a few practices that can prepare students for a post-pandemic scenario:

Inform students about the global scenario: It is essential to stay updated about the developments in the industry globally. This will help get clarity about our country’s status versus the rest of the world and give a perspective of the scope for growth. It is advisable to give a realistic picture so they are mentally prepared to face the challenges and new opportunities. This can be executed by creating a web-page which shares latest information and advice for the students.

Connect with industry experts: Stay connected with industry experts to know more about the industry. This can help in getting regular updates about the market conditions, the new changes in the industry and attain trend forecasts. Industry experts can also help students adapt to the changes. Due to the present situation, many industry experts are volunteering to share their experience with the student community. Covid-19 has increased the proximity between industry and education institutes.

Conduct virtual talk-sessions: Initiate talk-sessions with students to share the difference in industry practices before and after Covid-19. This will help students understand not only the new developments, but the reason behind the changes in processes.

Workshops for new skills: Upgrade the curriculum by introducing workshops that can help students learn new skills as per the new industry demands and consumer behaviour patterns. The pandemic has made businesses realise the need for emotional intelligence, crisis management, and quick problem-solving skills. With these new skills, students will be in a better position to match up to the industrial requirements post Covid-19.

Adapt to virtual practices: The pandemic has caused a major switch to work-from-home options, even in fields like fashion and design. There is a need for students to learn the most updated software and develop their digital skills.

Chalk out opportunities: With challenges come opportunities. Students need to explore the industry with a fresh perspective and build a collection of ideas on the opportunities that lie ahead post the pandemic.

Develop solution-based projects: While sharing the analysis report about the changes in industry patterns, institutes can invite students to build solution-based projects. This will create a sense of ownership and thought-leadership among students and prepare them to face the challenges with a strategic approach.

(The author is principal, Vogue Institute of Art and Design, Bengaluru)