Quality of education more important than placement records

Dear Sir,

My son is in his third year of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE). After BE, he plans to write GATE to pursue MTech. Kindly let me know which specialisations in ECE have good scope. Which colleges have good placement records?

Vishwanath

Dear Vishwanath,

Since he has studied Electronics and Communication for three years, it is the right time for him to identify which subject or specialisation he has found most attractive from his point of view. His decision should be based on his interest and aptitude rather than ‘scope’. If he is good in any specialisation, he will be able to carve out a good future for himself.

Similarly, select a college for MTech not on the basis of placement records but on the quality of education, capabilities of teachers and infrastructure. Which institute he gets admission in will depend on his GATE scores, and once he knows where he is eligible for admission, he can visit those campuses and find out for himself his comfort level before taking the plunge.

Dear Sir,

I am studying in Class 12. I am confused about whether to choose Civil Engineering or Architecture for my graduation. Which field has better job opportunities?

Shravan D

Dear Shravan,

In the current scenario, job opportunities are available in any field provided you are capable and can deliver results. So do not get carried away by ‘scope’. Match your abilities to the skills required in a particular career, for example, Civil Engineers need to be good in calculations, should have the ability to visualise in three-dimensions, be able to deal with illiterate workers, enjoy outdoor work on sites, and be ready to relocate every time a project is completed.

Architects need to have a creative mind (outside-the-box thinking), good at drawing, be able to communicate well with clients, have spatial intelligence, ability to work long hours on the computer. See which characteristics are stronger in you and take a decision.

Dear Sir,

I took up a job after completing PUC and have been working for the past 10 years. Now, I want to pursue my formal education and complete my graduation without quitting my job. Please guide.

Ranjan

Dear Ranjan,

Under the Open University system, you can enrol for a three-year degree of your choice without any age limit. You will get the study material and will be required to do some assignments. You can sit for the annual exams at your convenience (for example, you may appear for only 3 subjects out of 6, and attempt the other three after six months, etc.) You may just need to take a few days of leave every year to prepare well when you have to give the exams. They also allow you to extend your course beyond three years if you are unable to complete. Try and select a degree course that will be useful to you in your career or take you towards your long-term goals.

Some of the reputed Open Universities are Bangalore University (dccbub.in), Dr B R Ambedkar Open University (braou.ac.in), Indira Gandhi National Open University (ignou.ac.in), Sikkim Manipal (miteindia.com), SRM (srmuniv.ac.in) and Symbiosis (scdl.net).

Dear Sir,

I am currently pursuing my third year of engineering in Medical Electronics. I am a bit confused about what to do next, whether to do master’s abroad or MBA in India. Which is a better course? If it is an MBA, then which specialisation has a good scope? How to apply to business schools?

Neha

Dear Neha,

It is not advisable to go in for an MBA until you have gained work experience and have decided on your domain specialisation. If you are technology-oriented and have enjoyed studying medical electronics, you can consider going in for higher studies in that field.

If you can afford it, a master’s from a good foreign university will equip you with the latest technology and advancements. If you are unsure about what field you wish to pursue, then take up a job and get a feel of the working world, and then narrow down to what higher studies you would like to take up.