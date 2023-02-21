Rethinking the idea of university

John Dewey, a famous American philosopher, remarked in 1897 that education is not a preparation for life but life itself. Since then, several educational reforms have been introduced worldwide. However, in India, the notion that education is a means for some tangible attainment, like a job, continues to hold ground.

This line of thought is not unacceptable. But that is not all there is to education. Education must prepare ‘enlightened citizens’ and act as an enabling tool of ‘self-discovery’ through a humanising environment.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, in his convocation address at Lucknow University, noted that universities are nurseries of youthful courage and excitement. He exhorted students to become the torchbearers of revolution and warned them of the dangers of ‘careerism’ that would turn them into selfish and docile creatures. These were powerful words to the youth of that time to rid themselves of stagnation and drudgery in learning and to look beyond themselves and their personal growth. It reminded university authorities of their responsibility to create a conducive atmosphere for meaningful and purposeful learning with an eye on social development. Decades later, the situation in our universities remains stagnant. Sadly, it is only getting worse.

Today, many educational institutions are run like corporate companies. Words that were considered alien or hostile to the academic world once are used more commonly and most fervently now. Students are called a product, and education is a business. The lure of the market and its demands have compelled universities not to look beyond employment. Leadership positions are given to those from the industry, the assumption being they are good leaders as they possess industry experience. If they have an MBA degree, nothing like it!

The vital distinction required to be preserved between an academic institution and a company has been erased. An educational institution is where young minds are formed and shaped to read and understand the world around them. A company or a factory places weight solely on profits almost always. As a result, many universities have many managers but lack visionary leadership. The notion that management equals leadership has continued to gain currency.

Humanistic leadership

Humanistic leaders think beyond the industry or the business model. For them, a holistic approach to education that fosters humanity, creativity, and imagination is crucial. Students must be taught to think beyond themselves and positively contribute to the world.

The humanistic style allows leadership education to be imparted through music, art and literature, thus breaking the monopoly and the monotony of the management domain. Importantly, it believes that leadership can be understood and practised better sans the jargon-laden management theories. A strong foundation is laid on the humane, and promotion of self-awareness, self-leadership, and self-actualisation.

A meaningful and transparent work culture is built based on mutual trust, inclusion and appreciation playing a pivotal role. Humanistic leaders don’t hold on to power and authority. As a result, the participants reap the benefits of flexibility, autonomy and decentralisation—the natural outcomes of such an environment.

The wisdom-based model

In a space that thrives on humanistic leadership, leaders are self-aware, leadership is collective, and there is an experience of joy in work. The emphasis is on people over profits. The wisdom-based approach, which consists of moral imagination, systems thinking and aesthetic sensibility, guides these leaders.

Moral imagination includes evaluating situations from an ethical dimension, allowing reflective practices concerning ecology and values, and encouraging a more conscious or mindful approach to leading. Systems thinking requires a reasonably realistic and holistic perspective of things and a consideration of wholes rather than fragments. It demands recognising the complexity, interconnectedness and interdependence of elements.

Although historical contexts are critical, systems thinking does not blindly rely on past experiences and knowledge. Aesthetic sensibility is the ability to discern, assess and reach conclusions keeping the “greater common good” in mind. Questions receive multiple answers taking into account a wide range and variety of views and perspectives. Importance is given to collaboration and cooperation as people are not simply viewed as a means to an end.

Indian higher education urgently needs new models of governance. Moving away from the obsession with jobs and skills, it must also teach its students the importance and relevance of social engagement to establish a peaceful, compassionate and just society.

The idea of university needs rethinking. All participants in the higher education landscape must contribute to this reinvention. Failing this, we will only have buildings that we call universities, devoid of resources and capabilities to build a stable, equal and equitable society.

(The author is the dean of Christ (deemed-to-be) University)