Reward them when they deserve; see the magic

A timely appreciation transforms the whole atmosphere as well as behaviour, among children. The process of learning requires motivational appreciation in the form of rewards to bring out the best in children.

What one learns in the early stages of life stays lifelong. Everything the children learn from simple words to mannerisms and habits is driven by the positive or negative reinforcement they receive as they grow. Motivation drives and leads the child to reach as well as maintain an expected behaviour. Rewards stimulate the right kind of outcome to make them more productive.

Rewards are reinforcements which prompt modification in behaviour and learning. These raise the level of interest among children. Reinforcements produce desirable as well as better results. Appropriate and timely incentives would inspire the child to participate with willingness and put in more effort. Such motivational strategies can also be used to develop and inculcate healthy habits.

Family and school environments offer ample opportunities to reward children and see the desirable results.

How does it help?

Disinterest in studies, performance below expectations, callous approach in work, aggressive and unfriendly behaviour towards peers and family members, incomplete schoolwork, usage of inappropriate language — these are a few situations where positive rewards could bring about a change in behaviour.

We often hear teachers complain about behavioural problems among students. Such situations call for wise and immediate intervention. however, punishments, chiding, blaming and shaming children would be disastrous.

Children with special issues like dyslexia, autism and Attention Deficit Hyperctive Disorder (ADHD) immensely benefit with a reward system. Rewards bring about academic progress, boost their self-esteem and self respect, motivate them better and make them bold.

Timely rewards

With positive reinforcement, a child can develop interest in performing school tasks and personal tasks like cleaning, dressing, getting ready to school, taking responsibility to complete work. The slightest positive inclination in work or behaviour or any responsibility borne which was previously abhorred by the child should be noticed and rewarded.

Many a time, children exhibit leadership qualities in dealing with unanticipated incidents or show great presence of mind in solving a practical problem. Such acts should never go unnoticed or unappreciated.

How to reward?

Verbal appreciations like-’good work’, ’keep it up’ or a pat on the back are the simplest and effective forms of rewards. The parents and families may show some amount of indulgence like financial rewards, or sports items, books, trips etc. In school, various methods could be used to motivate and incentivise children. It could be in the form of stars, scores, appreciation letters or certificates, books and badges. These might be for individual student or a group, or a class depending on the situation.

Ultimate purpose of the reward should be to motivate and inspire the student to show more interest, put in more effort, and display better performance and modified behaviour.

A word of caution

The child or the student should be made to understand why he or she has been appreciated. The child should realise the value of the appreciation. If not, rewards can turn out to be casual and frivolous Reinforcement always has a purpose. It is not a bribe or a gift of gratification.

Rewards are subjective. It depends on the individual and the situation. Approach towards one child may not suit the other. It may stimulate a good outcome in one and may not in another. Degree of desired outcome could also vary. Wise and discretionary application is desirable.

(The author is an academic and a special educator for dyslexics.)