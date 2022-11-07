Rising demand for molecular biologists

Studying the genetic variations and relationships of plants, animals, and people is a focus of molecular biology. To deal with various cell types, DNAs, and their manifestations, these experts employ their expertise and understanding of biology, chemistry, physics, physiology, and genetics. There is much potential for research in the domains of agriculture, animal husbandry, medicine, and other related fields in this newly growing field of study.

With a degree in molecular biology, you can pursue a variety of professions in business (biologists, cellular biologists, teachers, etc.) as well as in academia (as a research specialist conducting experiments in clinical or non-clinical areas). Here are some of the most well-known career alternatives.

Biotechnology researcher: Advanced laboratories located at universities, research institutions, or manufacturing facilities are where biotechnology researchers frequently work. Their research is generally at the cutting edge of several important problems the world is currently dealing with, including efforts to control diseases through advancements in medicine, increase food security through the development of new agricultural products and methods, and implements various conservation measures for climate change and alternative fuels. They would create novel vaccines, breed different species of plants and animals, create bionic limbs, and create sustainable and healthful food alternatives.

Virologist: A virologist studies and keeps track of how various viruses grow, develop, behave, and interact with various organisms, including bacteria, fungi, plants, and animals. These specialists conduct their research in lab settings and their natural surroundings. In addition to diagnosing and researching the pharmacological reactions of viruses to various medications, a job description can also include advising hospitals and public health professionals on prescription, vaccine use, immunisation, and the use and safety of antiviral medications.

Environmental biologist: With the goal of preserving the ecosystem, these experts research the biological components of the total ecosystem with a focus on the effects of human activity on the ecosystem as a whole and on particular species. They frequently obtain favour with government organisations, academic institutions, and research facilities that examine and conduct studies on a variety of topics, including the effects of pollutants, the impacts of infrastructure and development projects, and the upkeep of environmental monitoring systems.

Microbiologist: Microbiologists are experts in the study of numerous microscopic organisms, including bacteria, algae, viruses, and other parasites. The job description can include tasks like enhancing sterilisation procedures and creating new medications through intricate research, finding new ways to treat illnesses, keeping track of and analysing the impact of microorganisms on plants and animals, and providing executives, scientists, and engineers with the necessary intelligence through their reports.

You must complete either a BTech in Biotechnology, Molecular and Cellular Engineering or a BSc with a focus in Biochemistry, Microbiology, or Biotechnology in order to become a molecular biologist. A master's degree will benefit this profession. A PhD programme is the most advanced level of molecular biologist studies.

Other careers in the field include academic researchers, biotechnologists, biomedical scientists, food technologists, nanotechnologists, medicinal chemists, clinical research associates, water quality scientists etc. The demand for molecular biology specialists is expected to increase by roughly 5% annually for the next 10 years.

(The author is the Founder and CEO of an ed-tech firm)