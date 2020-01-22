Scholarships are based on one's credentials

Dear Madam,

My son has completed his BE in Electronics and Communication and is working as a certified cloud engineer for the past 1 year. He will be certified as a cloud architect soon. He wishes to pursue his further studies in the same field. Please advise which course he should take up and from which university. Also mention its job prospects.

Moin

Dear Moin,

As the world is moving towards storing data on the internet rather than our personal hard drives, the demand for cloud architects has increased. Every business is now looking for someone who will be involved in design, data analytics, information security, maintenance and troubleshooting of their web space and servers. He can pursue his master’s in areas such as Cloud Computing Architecture, Information Technology, Web application and development and Cybersecurity.

Both the US and the UK are known for these courses. Any university with a strong Electrical and Computer Engineering department will offer these programmes. Cloud computing field offers many job opportunities in a variety of roles ranging from IT systems, management, user support, development in the application, as a business analyst, web developer and even in the field of net security.

Dear Madam,

I am a third year architecture student and I am interested in pursuing my master’s in industrial or product design. My CGPA so far is 8. What are the top universities to target in Europe and US? What are the requirements to get a scholarship at these universities?

Chaitra

Dear Chaitra,

Rhode Island School of Design, Purdue, Pratt Institute, Rochester Institute of Technology, Parsons School of design, School of Art Institute of Chicago, School of visual Arts, Georgia Tech- School of Industrial Design, California College of Arts, Art Center College of design, Savannah College of Art and Design are among the most sought after in the US for both industrial and product design.

Nottingham Trent University, Royal College of Art, Glasgow School of Art and University of Arts-London are the popular ones in the UK.

Scuola Politecnica di Design Milan, KTH Royal Institute of Technology Sweden and Eindhoven University of Technology Netherlands are the European universities known for industrial and product design.

A strong portfolio is most essential for admission to these universities. Each of the university website specifies the portfolio requirement. Some of them accept pdfs of 20 of your best works while some others require you to upload your portfolio on to their slide-room. Scholarships are based on your credentials. The US and European universities require GRE and an English test like TOEFL, PTE or IELTS. The UK requires only IELTS academic test.

Dear Madam,

My daughter completed her Engineering in Electronics & Instrumentation in August 2019 and she is interested doing MS in the US. She is presently working for Prize Waters Coopers. Her CGPA is 9.4 and GRE score is 312. Can she switch to Computer or Information stream in her master’s? Is there any other stream she can opt for? Please suggest some good colleges in the US with good residential facilities. What is the estimated cost and how to apply for scholarships and loans? What are the job prospects in this field?

Suradev

Dear Suradev,

Your daughter can certainly switch to Computer or IT stream in her master’s. All US universities come with good residential facilities. Approximate cost of tuition and living expenses at a reputed US university is around 60000 to 70000 USD per annum. State universities tend to be a bit cheaper while private universities are generally more generous with scholarships. Universities offer a wide range of specialisations that include Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Control Systems, Electromagnetics, Antennas and Microwave Circuits etc.

As far as scholarships are concerned, she should apply for graduate assistantships, teaching and research assistantships. For student loans, it is best to approach the bank that you are comfortable dealing with.