Select your course based on interest, strengths

Dear Sir,

I am interested in literature and want to work in the publishing industry. Please suggest courses that I can pursue after PU II (commerce) and suitable colleges.

Madhura

Dear Madhura,

You can take admission in a degree course in literature, mass communication or journalism which are offered by a wide range of colleges and universities in every large city. You can simultaneously do an online course in book publishing offered by National Book Trust. Practice writing and get your work published wherever possible, which will add to your employment prospects.

Dear Sir,

I want to take up Commerce in +2 level and pursue a career in finance. What is the scope for a career in the finance sector?

Aditi Gudi

Dear Aditi,

If you are clear that you wish to make a long-term career in finance, and have done sufficient exploration about it, then you can take up commerce at +2 level, and subsequently decide whether you would like to do a BCom or other degree courses available in the world of finance. You can decide your specialisation at that stage. Do browse through the textbooks of Accountancy and Business Studies of 11th standard to get a feel of where you are heading, and whether you connect well with those subjects.

Dear Sir,

My son who is in 10th standard is interested in cars. Is automobile engineering good for him? Is automobile engineering a branch of mechanical engineering?

A parent

Dear parent,

Ensure that his interest is not just the thrill of going around in vehicles. Automobile engineers should have analytical skills to understand the mechanism and development of vehicles. If your son has shown talent in understanding, repairing or building mechanical gadgets, and if he understands that automobile engineers do not zoom around

in cars but work in factories and design centres, then you can encourage him to take up that branch of engineering after 12th standard. It is a separate branch and not part of mechanical engineering. However, there are some students who study mechanical engineering at the degree level and then specialise in automobile design, manufacture, quality control, product development, service etc.