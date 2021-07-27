Set long-term career goals based on your interest

Dear Sir,

I want to take up Science in PUC. I am not interested in biology but my parents say studying biology opens up a wide range of options. Please suggest.

A student

Dear student,

Never take up subjects based on “it will keep options open.” Start narrowing down to your long-term career goals by identifying your strengths, personality traits, and the subjects you enjoy studying. There is a wide range of careers, so you can explore over the next two years before you start on your degree. Based on the career that suits you, you will be able to take a decision on which courses to pursue. If you do not like biology, it may be advisable to drop it instead of forcing yourself to struggle with something that may actually pull down your motivation.

Dear Sir,

I am a 9th standard student. How can I prepare for IAS using school books?

A student

Dear Student,

It is too early for you to prepare for IAS. You are eligible for the UPSC selection exams only after you complete graduation. What you can do now is to build up your personality, your communication and public speaking skills, general knowledge, participate in inter-school competitions and generally strengthen your leadership skills.

Dear Sir,

I did my BCom and PGD in Mass Communication through distance mode. Now I want to study further for better career prospects. Also, can I pursue PhD without an MPhil?

Varun Dambal

Dear Varun,

Since you have only done a PG diploma in mass communication and do not have a Masters degree, you will first have to acquire a postgraduate degree, preferably in regular full-time mode. Many universities do admit students for PhD based on Master’s degree without doing MPhil. But first set your long-term goals and decide what you are going to do after PhD. Opt for a career which you are not only interested in, but also have the aptitude and talent to succeed.

Dear Sir,

I want to take up medicine after class 12 but confused over studying medicine in India or abroad. Please guide.

Sanjana Malode

Dear Sanjana,

Though it is highly competitive, clearing NEET and taking admission in MBBS in India gives you a good basic education in medicine and lots of practical exposure. After that, you may go abroad for specialisation. There are many countries offering easy entry in medicine, but some are not recognised for practice in India. Also, even if you go to a recognised college abroad, you have to give a government exam on return to get eligibility for practice or higher studies in India. Many students find this exam difficult.