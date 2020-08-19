Short-term courses help sustain interest in a subject

Dear Sir,

My son is currently in II PUC with PCMB combination. He wants to pursue BPharma but we are concerned about whether he will get placed in a good company on completion of the course. Does this course have a good scope? Kindly advise.

Hema

Dear Hema,

I am a strong believer that career should be selected based on the aptitude, talent, personality traits and interest of the candidate. If he selects wisely, the scope which goes up and down periodically will not affect his long-term smooth progress. Though campus recruitment for pharmacy graduates at present is not as high as in some other fields, that should not be a deterrent if he is competent and has scored well.

He can get an entry level job on his own and go up the ladder based on his performance. Kindly ensure that he has understood all aspects of life as a pharmacist, including skills required, work environment and type of organisations he will be working in.

Dear Sir,

I have finished my Class 10 and I want to take up science. Can I opt for PCMB in a new college with basic mathematics?

Parthasarathy G

Dear Parthasarathy,

Basic math was introduced in CBSE for students who struggle to pass the regular math, and it is meant for those who do not wish to pursue science after Class 10. If you are very keen on taking up PCMB in PUC, you may register and appear for Mathematics exam of NIOS (get details on nios.ac.in), which will make you eligible.

At the same time introspect why you opted for basic math in Class 10, and if you are weak in the subject keep in mind that you will have a greater struggle to pass in Mathematics at PUC level.

Dear Sir,

I am a chemical engineer working in a chemical company. I am interested in doing an online safety course in the field of manufacturing. Are there any government approved courses which will help me do better in my company? I prefer to do a one year course.

Harish

Dear Harish,

Most of the recognised safety and security courses are held in classroom mode since there is a lot of practical work involved.

However, you can check out the websites of some reputed institutions like collegeoffiretechnology.com or www.nitie.edu, keeping in mind that a distance learning course may not give you sufficient hands-on experience to handle industrial safety and security.

Dear Sir,

I am a Class 8 student. I want to pursue a career in either AI or Computer Science. I have learnt basics of Python and Java and am not sure what more there is to learn. Please advise me about the different fields I could choose from.

A student

Dear Student,

It is commendable to see that you are focusing on your career goals early in life, and have even started increasing your skills. You may eventually take up an engineering course specialising in Artificial Intelligence which is being offered by many reputed institutions. Be aware that technology is changing rapidly so anything that you learn now may be outdated by the time you come into your working life.

Nevertheless just to keep your interest alive you can take up short-term courses related to AI being offered by Massive Online Open Courses.