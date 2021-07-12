Short-term online courses can help in deciding a career

Dear Sir,

I have done my BCA and wish to do a course in Actuarial Science. Please guide me on institutes offering this course.

Ganesh Prabhu

Dear Ganesh,

To practice as an Actuary (whose evaluation and assessment of properties and assets is accepted by authorities), it is best to appear for their exam and get certified by the Actuarial Society of India (www.actuariesindia.org). For your learning and growth, you can enroll in postgraduate courses offered by reputed institutions such as NIMIMS University (nimims.edu) or Madras School of Economics (mse.ac.in) etc. Open university courses are also available, but unless you get hands-on practical exposure, your competency may not be complete. If you are unsure of what it is all about, you can take up a short-term online course offered under MOOC (Massive Online Open Courses mooc-list.com) and then decide whether you wish to make it a career.

Dear Sir,

I am a class 9 (CBSE) student aspiring to become a parachute regiment army officer. How to prepare to become a paramilitary officer?

S N Vinayak

Dear Vinayak,

Parachute Regiment Commandos are not paramilitary. Paramilitary forces are Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) etc. who guard our frontiers in peace time and do surveillance work. Officers are recruited through specific exams held by the Union Public Service Commission. Commandos are inducted into the Parachute Regiment from among the regular infantry and other branches of the army. If you qualify through NDA (National Defence Academy) or Common Defence Services Exam (CDSE) and are serving as an officer with an outstanding record, you can volunteer to be transferred as a Commando.

Dear Sir,

I have done MSc (IT) and have 14 years of work experience. Now, I want to do correspondence MBA in IT or related field. Which universities offer it?

Sadanand Velechi

Dear Sadanand,

Almost all reputed Open Universities are offering MBA courses with specialisations that are related to technology, data sciences, systems, digital media etc. Go through the individual websites of the most reputed universities, check out whether the syllabus suits your requirements and take admission.