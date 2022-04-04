Social media detox during exam time

Although digital devices have made life easier, particularly during the pandemic, they have come to dominate the lives of our students. Too much screen time can be disadvantageous. Sometimes, children who are addicted to social media are not aware of their own smartphone dependence.

‘Detoxing’ students from their digital devices and refocusing on social interactions is the need of the hour. A break from social media during exams, when children experience high amounts of pressure, might just be what they need. The time away from devices can aid in clearing mental space and enable them to reconnect with themselves.

This period can also improve the child’s overall mood and concentration on academics. Since children may not know the extent of their dependence on devices, this kind of detox can only be possible through kind words of encouragement from parents.

Here are a few tips to help parents bond with their kids while also helping reduce their time spent on gadgets:

Lead by example: Parents should first detox and limit the usage of smartphones and screen time.

Parents should first detox and limit the usage of smartphones and screen time. Reflection: Let your child reflect on and understand their current social media usage. Encourage them to uninstall social media applications or reduce the number of applications they use.

Let your child reflect on and understand their current social media usage. Encourage them to uninstall social media applications or reduce the number of applications they use. Create gadget-free time in a day: Ensure there is a significant amount of time in a day spent without gadgets and instead that time can be allocated to an activity that the family engages in together.

Ensure there is a significant amount of time in a day spent without gadgets and instead that time can be allocated to an activity that the family engages in together. Replace screen time with play: Time spent with gadgets is time not spent outside. Children can be encouraged to cycle, water the garden and even go on walks with their friends.

Time spent with gadgets is time not spent outside. Children can be encouraged to cycle, water the garden and even go on walks with their friends. Create gadget-free zones: Study rooms or dining tables can be made gadget-free zones. This space must be limited to robust discussions, conversations and other activities.

Study rooms or dining tables can be made gadget-free zones. This space must be limited to robust discussions, conversations and other activities. No digital devices on the bed: Parents should ensure that children do not carry phones to their beds. Even for the purposes of alarms, timers etc, analogue clocks and timers can be used.

Parents should ensure that children do not carry phones to their beds. Even for the purposes of alarms, timers etc, analogue clocks and timers can be used. Plan and write a detox schedule: Encourage children to write down a detox schedule in a diary or notebook. Work and rework this schedule every day.

Encourage children to write down a detox schedule in a diary or notebook. Work and rework this schedule every day. Set a daily routine: A routine that involves a consistent wake-up time, food, and bedtime can benefit children. A total ban on digital devices may not be feasible. Some freedom is necessary.

A routine that involves a consistent wake-up time, food, and bedtime can benefit children. A total ban on digital devices may not be feasible. Some freedom is necessary. Make a choice: Allow children to make a choice between digital devices you provide. This will allow them to consider which device they value more and regulate time appropriately.

(The author is the principal of a school in Bengaluru)